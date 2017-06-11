Chicago’s Eamonn Keenan Commits to Kenyon College Class of 2021

Eamonn Keenan, a senior at University High School in Chicago, Illinois, has committed to swim for Kenyon College and will join the class of 2021 in the fall.

“Kenyon redefined the college search process for me. To not only have such a motivated, passionate and enthusiastic swimming community in the platonic ideal for a small liberal arts college, but a place I’m eager to call home, Kenyon is the perfect choice for me.”

Keenan was the lone University representative at the 2017 IHSA Boys State Championships, where he placed 12th in the 200 IM and 16th in the 500 free and earned new PBs in both events. He swims year-round for Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club, specializing in the 200 fly and 400 IM. After the conclusion of high school swimming, Keenan had a strong club spring season, updating his best times in the 200 free, 100 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM at Iowa City Sectionals.

His best SCY times include:

400 IM – 4:02.23

200 IM – 1:52.93

200 fly – 1:52.50

100 fly – 51.60

100 back – 51.16

200 breast – 2:08.91

500 free – 4:39.17

200 free – 1:41.53

Keenan will suit up for the Lords with fellow commit Tim Hagemeister.

