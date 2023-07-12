Beach Cities Swimming Seeks Head Coach, CEO

Job Description:

Beach Cities Swimming (BCS) is seeking a highly motivated head coach to lead our team to the next level. This is a unique opportunity to lead a nationally-ranked year-round swim team located in one of the most desirable communities in Southern California. Established in 2011, BCS currently has a membership of 300+ year-round athletes and has achieved Bronze or Silver Medal Club Excellence status each year since 2018. The club currently boasts of both senior and age group swimmers ranked in the top 10 in the nation. BCS is dedicated to developing amazing swimmers and fostering personal growth through competitive swimming. It seeks to “build world-class character through excellence in swimming” and offers high-quality professional coaching and technique instruction for all ages and abilities.

The ideal candidate has experience as a head coach and is comfortable leading a coaching staff and handling the administrative duties associated with the position. He or She would have an extensive background in competitive swimming, stroke mechanics, age-appropriate dryland training techniques, and USA-S rules and regulations. A candidate should possess a track record of swimmer retention, recruitment and development at all levels up to and including National-level athletes. Beyond coaching, the candidate must be a great communicator with a track record of fostering a culture of team unity among swimmers, parents, and staff. ASCA level 4 or higher is preferred.

As head coach/CEO you would be expected to…

Lead the development and implementation of the overall team philosophy on coaching, swimmer development, and team dynamics

Supervise and mentor coaching staff including coordinating coach education and development opportunities and giving annual performance evaluations

Be the primary representative of Beach Cities Swimming at meets and in the community

Be in charge of seasonal, annual and quad planning (training and competition) for the team

Be vision-oriented to continue to improve our team and increase our presence locally and nationally

Prepare a monthly report and present at Board of Directors meeting

And other functions consistent with the role of Head Coach

Compensation

Annual Salary Range: $75,000 – $100,000/commensurate with experience

Bonus structure available based on key metrics and annual performance review.

Paid time off

Health care stipend

Option for contribution to a retirement account

Application Deadline: July 31, 2023

Qualified applicants should send an email to [email protected] with the following: