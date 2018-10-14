Baylor’s Addison Smith Verbally Commits to Princeton

Knoxville, Tennessee’s Addison Smith has verbally committed to the application process* at Princeton University.

“I chose Princeton because of the challenging academics and amazing community. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the team Coach Lundgaard is building, and I’m looking forward to continuing to swim and study as a Tiger.”

Smith is a senior at The Baylor School in Chattanooga and swims year-round for Baylor Swim Club. She is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a NISCA All-American. Smith had an outstanding junior year of high school in the pool. She won the 500 free (4:48.18), placed second in the 200 free (1:47.89), led off the runner-up 400 free relay (51.72) and anchored the runner-up 200 free relay (23.35) at 2018 Tennessee TISCA High School Championships in February, wrapping up the meet with PBs in the 100/200/500 free. Next she added PBs in the 100/200 fly and 200 IM at NCSA Spring Championship, A-finaling in the 200/500 free and making B, C and D finals in the 200 IM, 200 fly and 100 fly, respectively.

In long course season, she improved in the 50/100/200/400/800/1500 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. She won 5 events at the Southeastern LSC Long Course Championships, including the 800 free where she took 21 seconds off her entry to earn the gold medal with 9:03.53. Two weeks later at Cary Futures she dropped another 9 seconds to win in 8:54.55. She also won the 200 free (2:02.76), placed 7th in the 200 fly (2:18.82 in prelims), and won the C final of the 200 IM (2:21.47).

Smith is versatile enough to bring firepower to a number of areas in the Tigers’ lineup. She would have been an A-finalist in the 200/500 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM and a B-finalist in the 200 IM at 2018 Ivy League Women’s Championships, but should she have similar drops in the 1000 free and 1650 free as in her 800 this summer, she could fulfill the 500-1000-1650 role for the Tigers (the Ivy League swims the 1000 free at its conference meet).

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:47.89

500 free – 4:48.18

100 fly – 55.32

200 fly – 1:59.88

200 IM – 2:02.33

400 IM – 4:20.54

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

