Addison Smith Wins 4th & 5th Events to Close Southeastern LSC Champs

2018 SE SOUTHEASTERN LC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday-Sunday, July 19th-22nd

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Long Course Meters

Live Results

Addison Smith of the Baylor Swim Club took 21 seconds off her entry time in the women’s 800 free to win in 9:03.53; and added another on Sunday in finals of the 100 fly, where she swam 1:02.68. The victories gave her 5 individual wins in 6 starts in the meet and the honor of high-point award winner for the senior age group this weekend at the Southeastern Swimming LSC Championships.

Smith also picked up wins this weekend in the 200 free (2:03.17), 400 IM (4:58.40), and 400 free (4:21.59) in addition to a 4th-place finish in the 200 IM (2:23.66).

The boys’ high point winner, and high point winners from other age groups, were not immediately available.

Other Day 4 Senior Winners:

14-year old Drew Jordan from CMSA won the boys’ 1500 free in 16:56.47. His best time of 16:40, done last week at FLAGS, is the fastest in the country by a 13-year old in 2018, though he’s now aged up.

from CMSA won the boys’ 1500 free in 16:56.47. His best time of 16:40, done last week at FLAGS, is the fastest in the country by a 13-year old in 2018, though he’s now aged up. Haley Altman of the Barracuda Swim Club won the girls’ 50 breaststroke in 33.25, with Cecilia Porter close behind in 33.31. Both swimmers are 16, and Altman’s time ranks her as the 9th-best 16 & under in the country so far this season. Porter’s been faster this season, and ranks 4th nationally in the same age range with a 32.9.

of the Barracuda Swim Club won the girls’ 50 breaststroke in 33.25, with close behind in 33.31. Both swimmers are 16, and Altman’s time ranks her as the 9th-best 16 & under in the country so far this season. Porter’s been faster this season, and ranks 4th nationally in the same age range with a 32.9. Timothy Raab from Tennessee Aquatics won the boys’ 50 breaststroke in 29.43.

from Tennessee Aquatics won the boys’ 50 breaststroke in 29.43. 15-year old Rebekah Hamilton won the senior 200 back in 2:20.47. Her lifetime best coming into the meet, which was done in May, was a 2:33.09. She had a more modest 1.5 second drop in her 100 back earlier in the meet (1:04.46). She also picked up a Sunday win in the 100 free (57.20), which was just her 2nd final of the emeet that didn’t result

won the senior 200 back in 2:20.47. Her lifetime best coming into the meet, which was done in May, was a 2:33.09. She had a more modest 1.5 second drop in her 100 back earlier in the meet (1:04.46). She also picked up a Sunday win in the 100 free (57.20), which was just her 2nd final of the emeet that didn’t result Auburn undergrad David Crossland won his 2nd backstroke race of the meet on Sunday, taking the 200 in 2:06.68. He also topped the 50 back (26.44) and placed 2nd in the 100 back (57.30) earlier in the meet.

won his 2nd backstroke race of the meet on Sunday, taking the 200 in 2:06.68. He also topped the 50 back (26.44) and placed 2nd in the 100 back (57.30) earlier in the meet. Wen Zhang won the boys’ 100 free in 51.63. That moves the rising high school senior, who is still uncommitted (at least publicly), into the top 20 Americans in his class in this event.

won the boys’ 100 free in 51.63. That moves the rising high school senior, who is still uncommitted (at least publicly), into the top 20 Americans in his class in this event. Alex Massey from Ensworth grabbed her 2nd wiwn of the meet, adding a victory in the 200 IM on Sunday (2:21.75) to an earlier win in the 200 fly (2:15.52). Her 200 IM swim was a lifetime best by just over 3 seconds.

from Ensworth grabbed her 2nd wiwn of the meet, adding a victory in the 200 IM on Sunday (2:21.75) to an earlier win in the 200 fly (2:15.52). Her 200 IM swim was a lifetime best by just over 3 seconds. Lucas Mills from the University of Tennessee won the boys’ 100 fly in 55.85.

Final Team Scores (According to Meet Mobile)

Boys’ Top 5:

Ensworth Aquatics – 665.5 Nashville Aquatic Club – 557.5 Excel Aquatics – 517 Huntsville Swim Association – 491 Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club – 347

Girls’ Top 5: