Battling with Mental Illnesses as a D1 Student-Athlete

This “Shouts from the Stands” submission comes from Mariam Labib, a sophomore swimmer at UMass.

Your alarm rings at 5:35 AM, and suddenly you feel your whole body tremble, awakened by your alarm. You feel your body sink into your bed as your mind tells you that you can’t get out of bed. Your body feels numb, and you feel weak, but you know you have a commitment; the sport you love. Even though it feels as if a monster is taking over your body, deep down inside, you are an athlete and you want to get better. You are destined for greatness, but it is hard to believe it in that very moment.

As you dive into the cold waters of your school’s pool, you swim through your fears and try not to believe in limitations. In my experience, my mental health instabilities used to let the monster in me take over my body during practice and in my races. I felt as if someone was swimming instead of me, and they weren’t doing a very good job at doing so.

Suffering with mental health instabilities by itself is a very hard roller coaster, whether athlete or not. If you are a Division 1 athlete, having a mental illness can be a very big barrier in performing to your best abilities but I am here writing to you that it will get better. There are so many ways you can get through your struggles, but you must be patient and persistent. As athletes, we were taught how to be persistent. If you fail in a race, or you lose your game, will you give up? If your answer was that you gave up, you are absolutely wrong because you would have not made it this far if you have. So use your athletic spirit to help you keep going. How else can you try to cope with a mental illness as a student-athlete? Here are a couple tips that helped me get through my days, my practices and my studies.

DEFINE YOUR WHY. When you feel like quitting, ask yourself why you started. Everyone has their “why”. Their purpose. My sister passed away when she was only 4 years old, and she is my why. She is my motivation and keeps me going every single day. When I want to quit, I think about her and remember why I am here. Why I am waking up at 5 in the morning. Why I travelled to another country to swim my sport in college. I worked for her, and I cannot quit. Think about your purpose, and let it strengthen you, let it motivate you.

USE YOUR PAIN AS FUEL. Having a mental illness is extremely hard, and I want to tell you I feel your pain. I’ve had knee injuries, and just as I took care of my knee, mental illnesses are injuries to the brain, and we need to take care of them. But how did I do so? I used my pain to motivate me and fuel me. I would go to practice and tell my coach today I won’t be able to make it through a practice, and I need to go home. He let me do so, because just like missing practice for an injury, you can miss practice for your mental illness. However, when I returned to my room, I turned my negative energy and my pain into positive thoughts. I told myself “Why am I here when I can be at practice, working to be great, working to my goals.” And I would walk back to the pool, get back in the water and have the greatest practice of my life.

OWN YOUR MENTAL ILLNESS – SEEK FOR HELP. Never be ashamed of a mental illness. I was in denial that I was mentally ill, and even spent a whole day at the hospital getting blood work to give me a reason as to why I was feeling sick, sad, etc. I recently let myself accept my mental illness and being open about it let people into my life that have helped me heal. I approached a therapist, a doctor, friends, coaches, and family. Having such a great support system lets you know you are not alone. And I know how scary it can be to feel alone. Take advantage of the resources on campus, the therapists on campus; they ARE here for you. You can also seek help to accommodate you in your studies, such as writing an exam in a separate classroom so a crowd won’t stress you out.

As someone who suffers with mental health illnesses, I know a lot of what was written is easier said than done, but if you start step by step, you will soon become consistent and start feeling like yourself again. Remember, “Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, the mind can achieve.” You can do it. Never give up.

About Mariam Labib

Mariam Labib is a Canadian by birth, but is currently studying and swimming as a sophomore at the University of Massachusetts in the United States. As a freshman last season, she broke a school record and finished 9th in the 200 free (1:49.19) at the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship meet.