Bacon’s 61-Point Final Dive Tops NCAA 1M Prelims, IU Frosh To Score Big

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Two-time defending 1-meter champion Sarah Bacon sat quietly in second place for most of qualifying, but smashed a 61-point final dive to take over the top prelims spot.

Arizona’s Delaney Schnell, a 2018 A finalist and the Pac-12 champ, finished six points back in second place.

Those two are the clear-cut standouts leading the top 8 into tonight’s finals, where everyone starts over at zero and throws a full six-dive list.

Freshmen and NCAA rookies in general came up big this morning. Indiana freshman Anne Fowler is into the A final in third. UNC freshman Aranza Vazquez is fifth. And Miami’s Mia Vallee – a sophomore making her first NCAA appearance after last year’s cancellation – is sixth.

Diving doesn’t look like it’ll have a huge impact on the team points race, at least not the first-place battle. Virginia qualified three divers, but their highest finish was Jocelyn Porter in 30th. Cal’s one diver, Briana Thai, didn’t contest this event.

Some teams that should get sizable diving boosts tonight:

Indiana has one up and one down – both are freshmen.

Miami also has one up and one down. Emma Gullstrand was 9th by just half a point.

was 9th by just half a point. Texas A&M has one up and one down, as Charlye Campbell beat Gullstrand for 9th.

beat Gullstrand for 9th. Minnesota and Arizona should get big hauls from their divers, who will be competing for gold tonight.

1-Meter Diving Prelims

Updated Ups/Downs

Diving updates from our original up/downs listed in bold.