Austrian Vice Chancellor Visits Felix Auboeck At New Training Site In Paris Build

Austrian swimming champion Felix Auboeck had a high-profile visit during a training session at his new home base on Wednesday.

Werner Kogler, the Vice-Chancellor of the Republic of Austria and Federal Minister for Arts, Culture, the Civil Service and Sport, stopped by BSFZ Südstadt to chat with Auboeck and hear an update on his Olympic preparations leading up to Paris.

Auboeck, the 2021 short course world champion in the men’s 400 freestyle and the Austrian record holder in four events, recently announced his decision to train at BSFZ Südstadt in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria, to continue his final preparations heading into the Paris Games instead of remaining in Loughborough, England, where he attended university.

Auboeck shared on social media with the Austrian Swimming Federation his expectations for the location change to provide new training stimuli as he continues to train under his coach Balazs Fehervari.

“I have great confidence that in the South City with my coach Balazs Fehervari I will get the necessary support and proper training to succeed at the Olympics!” Auboeck said.

Auboeck was a three-time Olympic finalist at the Tokyo Games in 2021, with his highest finish being a 4th-place showing in the 400 free. He also placed 7th in both the 800 and 1500 free.

Auboeck made his Olympic debut in Rio in 2016 and has continued to move up the international rankings in the distance freestyle events ever since, making him one to watch at the upcoming Olympic Games.