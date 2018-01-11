Austin Pro Swim Series Day 1 Photo Vault

New year, new format and loads of fun: the Austin Pro Swim Series kicked off today and we’ve got images from swimming photographer Mike Lewis.  Here’s some of today’s imagery.

Chase Kalisz 400 IM USA Swimming Pro Swim series Austin (photo: Mike Lewis)

(photo: Mike Lewis)

Jacob Pebley TYR pro swim Austin (photo: Mike Lewis)

Jack Conger 100 butterfly USA Swimming Pro Swim Series Austin, Texas (photo: Mike Lewis)

Breeja Larson (photo: Mike Lewis)

Zane Grothe (photo: Mike Lewis)

Yan Zibei (photo: Mike Lewis)

Hali Flickinger (photo: Mike Lewis)

Michael Andrew 100 butterfly Austin (photo: Mike Lewis)

Madisyn Cox Pro Swim Series Austin (photo: Mike Lewis)

Peng Xuwei (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ryan Murphy 200 backstroke Austin pro swim (photo: Mike Lewis)

Amanda Kendall 100 fly USA Swimming pro swim series Austin (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

Li Bingjie (photo: Mike Lewis)

Li Bingjie (photo: Mike Lewis)

Zhang Yufei 100 butterfly pro swim series Austin (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

 

 

 

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

About Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …

Read More »