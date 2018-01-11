Ryan Murphy Shares Good Performance Set From OTC Trip (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 200 BACK:

  • Pro Swim Series Record: Xu Jiayu, 1:55.04, Indianapolis 2017
  1. GOLD: Ryan Murphy, 1:56.11
  2. SILVER: Jacob Pebley, 1:56.40
  3. BRONZE: Carson Foster, 2:00.73

Cal teammates Ryan Murphy and Jacob Pebley were neck-and-neck in this one. Pebley led Murphy, 56.70 to 56.96, up front and extended his lead to half a second at the 150-meter mark. Murphy shifted gears on the final 50, outsplitting Pebley 29.17 to 30.00 to take the win in 1:56.11. That was just a half second shy of the Pool Record set by backstroke legend Aaron Piersol.

Luke Greenbank had touched 3rd, but was ultimately disqualified for a 15-meter violation. That bumped 16-year-old junior star Carson Foster up to bronze. Foster battled closely with Robert Hill (2:00.76), doung just enough to out-touch Hill on the final 50.

Tammy Touchpad Error

I can’t understand how these 2 come back from training camp and throw down like this every year. Very impressive. I hope they are able to go 1-2 in this event come 2019 and 2020.

Its gonna be a very tall task with them ruskies and chinese who I hope to god are clean.

