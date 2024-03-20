Aussie Short Course Swimming Championships Headed To South Australia

The 2024 Australian Short Course Swimming Championships are headed to South Australia this fall.

It’s been announced the elite affair will take place at the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre spanning September 26th – September 29th. The competition represents a qualifying event for the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup and is a stepping stone in the lead-up to the World Aquatics World Short Course Championships in December.

Of the announcement, Swimming Australia high performance director Greg Shaw stated, “This is an important meet in this year’s racing calendar. It’s a prelude to the 2024 edition of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup and then the World Short Course Championships in Budapest.

“It’s the ideal lead-in to the year’s finale of international racing – and the frantic pace will suit the World Cup which features three Asian destinations in nine days of racing – Shanghai, Incheon and Singapore in October/November.”

The SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre has played host to multiple key national events in the past including the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Trials.

