Ashland’s Frownfelter Snaps 29-Year-Old 100 BK School Record at Oregon 5A State

OREGON 5A HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 21-22, 2020

Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – GIRLS

Crescent Valley 75 Churchill 50 Silverton 32 Springfield 29 North Bend 28

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – BOYS

Churchill 53 West Albany 39.5 Crescent Valley 30 North Bend 28.5 Hood River 24

Ashland’s Chris Frownfelter made school history at the 2020 Oregon 5A State Championships. Frownfelter won the 100 back title in 52.72, taking down a 29-year-old school record in the process. The former record was set by Chris Clark at a 53.51 back in 1991. Frownfelter blew away the field by 3 seconds and took 3 seconds off his best time. He also took bronze in the 100 free in 47.81.

Crater’s Marcus Reyes-Gentry, who won the 500 free and 100 back as a freshman in 2019 as he earned his school’s first titles, opted for the 200 free instead of the 500 free this year. He captured his 3rd career title in 1:43.07. That took over half a second off his former lifetime best. Reyes-Gentry didn’t swim the 100 back here as he was disqualified at the Regionals meet.

Wilsonville’s Abby Maoz set a 5A Record in prelims of the 100 breast. She was just a couple of tenths shy of her lifetime best with a 1:03.04 in the heats to set the record. Maoz went on to win the final in 1:04.18. She was 4 seconds ahead of the field.

The team titles went to the Crescent Valley girls and Churchill boys this season. Crescent Valley’s Francesca Criscione came within 3 tenths of the 5A Record in the 200 IM, coming up 2 hundredths shy of her best in 2:05.27. The 5A Record stands at a 2:04.99 done by Crovallis’ Jessie James in 2011. Maoz was 2nd there in 2:10.31. Criscione also took the 100 fly title in 57.56. Younger sister Vivi Criscione, a freshman, won the 500 free in 5:12.84, a best by over a second.

Teammate Paula Lomanaco also won a double for Crescent Valley. She was just a tenth shy of her best in the 200 free, dominatinf in 1:55.60 as the only swimmer under 2:00. She returned to win the 100 free in a lifetime best 53.29. Taking silver there was Churchill freshman Kelsey Wasikows (53.89). Wasikows won the 50 free for her first state title in 24.68.

Churchill’s Charley Page-Jones won a double to contribute to the boys’ team title. He set a lifetime best 20.98 in prelims of the 50 free and went on to win the title in 21.18. He was just off his best in the 100 fly, as he returned to win back-to-back events. Page-Jones clocked a 49.36 to win it by nearly 2 seconds.

