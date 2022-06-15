Arno Kamminga Isn’t Entered in 50 Breast at World Championships

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Dutchman Arno Kamminga won’t swim the 50 breaststroke at the upcoming World Championships that begin on Saturday in Budapest, Hungary.

Kamminga has been the world’s second-best breaststroker for the last two years in both Olympic events, posting among the fastest times in history. In the 100 breaststroke, he’s been chasing the World Record holder Adam Peaty, and in the 200, he sits behind the World Record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook. He won silver medals in both races at last year’s Olympic Games.

With Peaty injured, though, Kamminga has a big opportunity to move to the top of the podium in the sprint breaststrokes. He is the top seed in the 100 breast in 57.80, which puts him .34 seconds ahead of American Michael Andrew and .48 seconds ahead of Italian Nicolo Martinenghi by seed time. He is the second-fastest swimmer in the history of that event.

While it seems like he should hold a higher stature, then, in the 50 breaststroke, his best time is only 26.80, done at the Eindhoven Olympic Qualifier meet in April 2021. Owed largely to the number of 50 breaststroke specialists around the world, that only ranks him as the 15th-best man in history.

That would have put him as the 5th seed heading into this week’s meet, about four-tenths behind the top seed Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy, which is a relatively-big margin for a 50 meter race.

Actual Top 8 seeds, men’s 50 breaststroke, 2022 World Championships:

Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy – 26.39 Michael Andrew, USA – 26.52 Nic Fink, USA – 26.55 Joao Gomes, Brazil – 26.62 Emre Sacki, Turkey – 26.83 Simone Cerasuolo, Italy – 26.85 Itay Goldfaden, Israel – 27.05 Felipe Silva, Brazil – 27.11

Netherlands has entered a mixed 400 medley relay but not a men’s 400 medley relay at the meet, which means Kamminga likely has three events to race throughout the 8 days of competition.