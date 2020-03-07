Arno Kamminga Crushes 58.52 Dutch 100 Breast Record For 5th All-Time

2020 ANTWERP DIAMOND RACE

Saturday, March 7th & Sunday, March 8th

Wezenberg Pool, Antwerp, Belgium

50m (LCM)

24-year-old Arno Kamminga keeps lowering the bar big time when it comes to both his own personal best, as well as the Dutch national record, in the men’s 100m breaststroke.

While competing on day 1 heats of the 2020 Antwerp Diamond Race, the two-time 2019 European Short Course Champion fired off a huge 58.52 to easily take the top seed and further demonstrate he is not one to be counted out for a medal at this summer’s Olympics.

Heading into this Belgian meet, Kamminga held the Dutch standard with the super speedy 58.61 already posted this calendar year in January at the FINA Champions Series in Shenzhen. Cup Amsterdam.

For perspective, his personal best from November of last year stood at teh 58.98 logged at that months’ FINA World Cup in Kazan, showing how far the man has come in just a couple of months’ time.

Splits for Kamminga’s race this morning in Antwerp versus his previous record are as follows, showing a drastic change in strategy for 2 times separated by less than a tenth:

Old Record 58.61: 28.07/30.54

New Record 58.52: 27.28/31.24

With his 58.52 scorcher, Kamminga bumps himself up from slot #6 to now become the world’s 5th fastest performer in history, with his final here yet to come.

#1 – 56.88 Adam Peaty GBR 7/21/2019 Gwangju #2 – 58.29 Ilya Shymanovich BLR FFN Golden Tour 3/22/2019 Marseilles #3 – 58.46 Cameron van der Burgh RSA 2012 Olympic Games 7/28/2012 London #4 – 58.46 James Wilby GBR 7/22/2019 Gwangju 5# – 58.52 Arno Kamminga NED Antwerp Diamon Race 02/07/2020 Antwerp

Kamminga’s outing also keeps him atop the world rankings throne for the season, positioned ahead of the likes of Great Britain’s Adam Peaty and Belarus’ Ilya Shymanovich.