Arkansas Set To Square Off Against Stanford

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks are on the road for their third away meet of the season as they travel to Palo Alto, Calif. to take on tenth-ranked Stanford. “This will be a big challenge, but we are up for it,” said head coach Neil Harper of the matchup.

The Hogs have squared off against Stanford twice in the program’s history, first in the 1981-82 season and again in 2019. The series is tied at one win a piece with Stanford winning the most recent matchup. The Hogs are off to a strong start, defeating a ranked Kentucky team and a talented LSU squad. The team’s third win came against University of Arkansas-Little Rock. On the other side of the pool, Stanford is 1-0 to begin the season with their win coming against Pittsburgh on October 13.

Stanford has been a powerhouse in the college swimming world, producing some spectacular athletes in recent years. Coach Harper feels that “Stanford will be a great test, and great experience for the whole team, especially the freshmen,” because it will “show them that they can compete with some of the best competition they will face.” The Razorbacks have had a challenging schedule so far this season, facing talented squads in the form of Kentucky and LSU, and Stanford is yet another formidable opponent for a Razorback team looking to continue the momentum from their hot start to the season.

The meet is set to begin at 2:00 PM PT (4:00 PM CST) on Friday. A live stream will be available here. Stats will be available via Meet Mobile and Razorback results will be posted on X.