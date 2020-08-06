Arizona Picks Up TX Distance Specialist Beck Parnham for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Blue Tide Aquatics distance specialist Beck Parnham has verbally committed to the University of Arizona for fall 2021. Parnham is a rising senior at Kingwood High School in Kingwood, Texas.

I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to the university of Arizona! I chose Arizona because of the amazing coaching staff, the great academics and the outstanding team culture! I would like to thank all my family friends, and coaches who have helped to get me to this point in my life and I can’t wait to begin a new adventure in Tucson, Arizona! BEAR DOWN!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 – 1:42.56

500 free – 4:28.26

1650 free – 15:26.39

200 back – 1:52.39

200 fly – 1:51.12

200 IM – 1:52.67

400 IM – 3:57.56

At the 2020 Texas 6A high school championships, Parnham was an A-finalist in the 500 free, going a lifetime best 4:28.26 in prelims before finishing seventh in the final. He was also 12th in the 200 IM (1:52.80).

Last year, at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, Parnham clocked a 15:26.39 lifetime best in the 1650 free to touch 13th overall.

Arizona returns top distance swimmer Brooks Fail, a rising senior, who was 4:11.79 in the 500 and 14:37.60 in the mile last year. Last year, at the 2020 Pac-12 Championships, the Wildcats placed second behind Cal, narrowly defeating Stanford and Arizona State. Parnham would’ve placed 18th in the mile at the Pac-12 Champs with his lifetime best.

Parnham joins in-state breaststroker Tate Bahti, butterflier Alex McMahon, backstroker Jack Donovan and backstroker Connor West in Arizona’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.