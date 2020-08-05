Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Jake Mitchell on Carmel Tradition and Culture

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Jake Mitchell, the Carmel Swim Club product who will be on his way to Michigan in just a few short days. Jake talked with us about what makes Carmel such a special team and why so many great swimmers have been forged in its fires. Mitchell also recalls his experience at the 2019 World Jr Championships, and how exciting the world jr record-breaking 800 free relay with Carson Foster, Luca Urlando, and Jake Magahey was.

#MFan

Looking forward to watching his career at UM!

