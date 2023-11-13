AQUA Releases 2024 Open Water World Cup Schedule; Israel Stop ‘To Be Confirmed’

World Aquatics has scheduled a nearly-identical Open Water World Cup scheduled in 2024 as it did in 2023, with one crucial change.

The first three stops of the five stop series, as well as the final stop, will be repeats of the planned 2023 tour. The fourth stop, however, will shift from Paris, France to Hong Kong in the Olympic year (with no stops being organized as an official test event in the Seine).

The series will also start much earlier, with the race in Soma Bay, Egypt coming roughly six weeks earlier in 2024 than it did in 2023.

2024 World Aquatics Open Water World Cup Series

This includes a “to be confirmed” stop in Eilat, Israel, which was originally scheduled to conclude the 2023 series, though amid ongoing fighting in the region, that event had to be moved to Funchal, Portugal on the island of Madeira.

“Every stop of the World Aquatics Open Water World Cup 2024 provides something extraordinary, from the crystal-clear waters of Soma Bay to the Hong Kong skyline,” said World Aquatics President Captain Husain Al-Musallam. “Next year promises to be a really special one for open water swimming.”

Map of the 2024 World Aquatics Open Water Swimming World Cup Series