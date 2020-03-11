April’s African Championships Postponed Due To Coronavirus

More than a month out, the 2020 African Swimming Championships have been postponed to a later date, according to an email sent today.

The 2020 CANA African Swimming Championships were set to take place in Durban, South African from April 17-22. The African Championships are held every two years and hosted by Africa’s continential swimming federation CANA.

An email sent today by Swimming South Africa to all CANA federations and bureau members announced that the 2020 African Championships would be postponed, with no reschedule date yet set.

The e-mail notes that Swimming South Africa has been “in daily deliberations with CANA” regarding the ongoing spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus. The virus has caused a number of event cancellations across the globe. Italy canceled its Olympic Trials, which were to take place next week. Japan has canceled its Paralympic Swimming Trials, and is considering closing its Olympic selection meet to spectators. China rescheduled its Olympic Trials, set for late March and early April.

Meanwhile the Olympics themselves, scheduled for late July and early August in Tokyo, Japan, remain on track, with IOC President Thomas Bach encouraging athletes to continue preparing “with great confidence.”

You can read more of our coverage of the 2019 novel coronavirus here.

We’ve reached out to both Swimming South Africa and CANA for more information on the rescheduling, but have not yet received responses.