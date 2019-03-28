Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Andrew Seliskar Smashes Championship Record with 1:38.1 200 IM

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

This morning in prelims at the 2019 Men’s NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas, Cal senior Andrew Seliskar became the 5th man ever to break 1:40 in the 200 IM. He blew that away tonight, becoming the 2nd man to break 1:39 as he won his first individual NCAA title in 1:38.14. That broke his own Pool Record of 1:39.90 from prelims and the Championship Record of 1:39.38 done by David Nolan back in 2014.

Seliskar’s splits (finals/prelims):

  • Fly- 21.58/21.87
  • Back- 24.46/24.83
  • Breast- 28.05/28.52
  • Free- 24.05/24.68
  • Final Time- 1:38.14/1:39.90

Seliskar’s time was just a hundredth shy of the American Record, which stands at a 1:38.13 done by Florida’s Caeleb Dressel at the 2018 SEC Championships. Throughout today, he’s now dropped almost 2.5 seconds in his 200 IM. The back half was where Seliskar really took control. Through the backstroke leg, NC State’s Andreas Vazaios was the leader, but Seliskar took over on the breaststroke leg with a 28.05. He moved nearly a second ahead of Vazaios on the closing freestyle split alone.

Vazaios wound up 2nd in a lifetime best 1:39.35 to become the 3rd fastest performer ever. Texas’ John Shebat became the 6th man ever to break 1:40 as he took 3rd in 1:39.63. That makes Shebat #6 all-time.

ALL TIME TOP 10 PERFORMERS – MEN’S 200 IM

Place Swimmer Time
1 Caeleb Dressel 1:38.13
2 Andrew Seliskar 1:38.14
3 Andreas Vazaios 1:39.35
4 David Nolan 1:39.38
5 Jan Switkowski 1:39.54
6 John Shebat 1:39.63
7 Will Licon 1:40.04
8 Ryan Lochte 1:40.08
9 Josh Prenot 1:40.14
10 Vini Lanza 1:40.23

ALL TIME TOP 10 PERFORMANCES – MEN’S 200 IM

Place Swimmer Time
1 Caeleb Dressel 1:38.13
2 Andrew Seliskar 1:38.14
3 Andreas Vazaios 1:39.35
4 David Nolan 1:39.38
5 Jan Switkowski 1:39.54
6 John Shebat 1:39.63
7 Andrew Seliskar 1:39.90
8 Andreas Vazaios 1:39.97
9 Will Licon 1:40.04
10 David Nolan 1:40.07
10 Ryan Lochte 1:40.08

