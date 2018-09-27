A&M Picks Up 3rd In-state Verbal from Grace Wey

Grace Wey, a senior at Clements High School in Sugar Land, Texas, has announced her verbal commitment to the in-state Aggies for 2019-20. She’ll join fellow class of 2023 verbal commits Emma Stephenson and Sydney Stanford in College Station next fall.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for and continue my education at Texas A&M University! I am so grateful for this opportunity and I look forward to being a part of such an amazing team! I can’t wait to be an Aggie! Gig’em”

Wey swims year-round for Swim Houston Aquatics Center under head coach Gilbert Legaspi. She specializes mainly in back, breast and IM and has achieved Winter Juniors cuts in the three disciplines. Wey had an outstanding long course season, dropping time across the board, and in significant amounts. Here’s a sample:

Event 2016 2017 2018 200m IM 2:29.41 2:26.87 2:22.49 400m IM 5:21.58 5:27.34 5:10.79 50m back 33.01 32.24 31.03 100m back 1:10.68 1:08.14 1:05.45 50m free 30.58 — 27.45 100m free 1:07.01 — 59.47 100m fly 1:07.51 1:07.24 1:03.60 200m fly — 2:41.46 2:25.35

In short-course season, she earned PBs at the 2018 NCSA Spring Championship in the 100 back, 50/100 fly, and 100 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.82

100 back – 57.38

100 breast – 1:04.55

200 breast – 2:19.68

200 fly – 2:03.77

200 IM – 2:05.72

400 IM – 4:25.85