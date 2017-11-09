Allison Beebe Joins Flack As Head Coach Of U.S. Junior Pan Pac Team

We announced at the beginning of the week that Dan Flack of the Baylor Swim Club would serve as head coach of the U.S. men at the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. We now know who will join him as head women’s coach, as USA Swimming announced Thursday that Santa Clara’s Allison Beebe will take on the position in Fiji next summer.

Beebe has served on multiple National Junior Team staffs, including the 2012 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu. She also coached two-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel as an age-grouper with the First Colony Swim Team.

“Allison brings a wealth of experience to this team. Through her amazing work with Simone, she knows firsthand what it takes for an athlete to be successful internationally as a high schooler. She guided Simone through her progression from 2012 Junior Pan Pacs to the 2013 FINA World Championships team,” USA Swimming National Junior Team Director Mitch Dalton said. “Allison will be an asset to our Junior Pan Pac athletes, as she knows what it takes to get the job done in Fiji.”

Flack recently served as an assistant coach at the 2017 World Junior Championships in Indianapolis, and has coached the likes of Trey Freeman and Sam McHugh.

“Dan is ready and able to take on the role of head coach,” Dalton added. “Besides his outstanding work with Trey Freeman over the last few seasons, his name has been a staple on the National Junior Team coaches roster for the better part of a decade.”

Selection for the meet will be made at the 2018 Phillips 66 U.S. National Championships in Irvine, set for July 25-29. Full selection procedures will be posted on usaswimming.org in the near future. The championships are scheduled to take place August 23-28 in Suva, Fiji.