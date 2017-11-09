Cedarburg, Edgewood Lead Wisconsin High School Girls into State Meet

2017 WIAA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Wisconsin state meets kick off tomorrow night at the UW Natatorium with the D2 (small schools championships) followed by the D1 (large schools) meet on Saturday. The seed times are based on the results of last week’s sectional meets (here’s our write up on those). I scored out the psych sheets to get a preview of what is likely to happen.

The D1 girls are led by Cedarburg with 256 points. They are followed closely by defending champions Middleton with 254.5 points. Third place Arrowhead is a bit further back with 205. Last year at state Cedarburg picked up 23.5 points over their seeded places and Middleton picked up 27.5 points vs seed. If you want to look at other team’s points vs seed last year here is last year’s psych sheet points, last year’s D1 final scores, and last year’s D2 final scores.

This year Middleton is seeded 1st and Cedarburg is 2nd in all 3 relays. That means any relay Cedarburg wins is at least a 12 point swing vs seeded points in their favor. Middleton has the advantage of 19 swims and dives to Cedarburg’s 16. Based on seed times Cedarburg will lead after diving and the medley relay, drop to 4th after the 200 free, jump to 2nd after the 200 IM, take the lead after the 50 free and never give it back. Their largest projected lead is after the 100 free at 17.5 points. The complete points progression projection for the top 5 ranked teams is below the total points table below. With margins this close, Middleton and Cedarburg are essentially co favorites for the title, but the projected points progression might provide a useful resource mid meet to see who is ahead or behind their seeded points pace (i.e. if Middleton is ahead after the 100 free, they’re in good shape, or if Cedarburg is ahead by 35 after the 100 free, they’re in a position to win).

The D2 meet looks less competitive than the D1 meet. Defending champions Edgewood lead the way with 333.5 points. New Berlin Eisenhower is next with 236. Edgewood is expected to dominate the points from the start and pull away through the meet. The projected D2 score progression is below the projected D2 total points at the bottom of the article.

Division 1

Team Psych Sheet Points Number of Swims and Dives 1 Cedarburg 256 16 2 Middleton 254.5 19 3 Arrowhead 205 17 4 Verona Area/Mount Horeb 156 16 5 Stevens Point 130.5 10 6 Homestead 103 9 7 Muskego 101 14 8 Bay Port 99 9 9 Sun Prairie 96 9 10 Madison Memorial 90 13 11 Neenah 85 12 12 Brookfield East 78 9 13 Appleton North 75 7 14 Madison West 72 6 15 Waukesha South/Mukwonago 65.5 10 16 West Bend West/East 62 10 17 Oak Creek 56 6 18 Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 49 7 19 Hartford Union/Slinger 33 3 20 Brookfield Central 32 7 20 Kenosha Indian Trail 32 7 22 Germantown 19 4 23 Hudson 18 5 24 De Pere 17 2 24 Eau Claire Memorial 17 2 24 Janesville Craig 17 3 27 Divine Savior Holy Angels 16 1 28 Racine Case 15 1 29 Oconomowoc 14 4 30 Wauwatosa West 13.5 2 31 Milton 11 2 32 DC Everest 10 8 32 Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine 10 2 34 Waunakee 7 6 35 Kenosha Tremper 6 3 36 Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic 2 2 37 Oregon/Belleville 1 2 37 Racine Horlick 1 1 39 Appleton East 0 1 39 Badger Co-op 0 1 39 Beloit Memorial 0 2 39 Burlington Co-op 0 3 39 Chilton Co-op 0 1 39 Chippewa Falls/McDonell 0 1 39 Fond du Lac 0 1 39 Franklin 0 1 39 Green Bay Southwest Co-op 0 2 39 Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 0 1 39 Nicolet 0 4 39 Pulaski 0 1 39 Waukesha West/CathMem 0 4

Division 1 Psych Sheet Score Progression

Cedarburg Middleton Arrowhead Verona Area/Mount Horeb Stevens Point Diving 20 5 18 13 0 Medley Relay 54 45 40 43 18 200 Free 54 76 64 60 38 200 IM 82 84.5 79 62 41.5 50 Free 103 92.5 90 82 41.5 100 Fly 122 106.5 90 82 50.5 100 Free 137 119.5 104 82 70.5 500 Free 141 124.5 131 113 70.5 200 Free Relay 175 164.5 163 127 88.5 100 Back 190 183.5 177 131 100.5 100 Breast 222 214.5 177 151 100.5 400 Free Relay 256 254.5 205 156 130.5

Division 2

Team Psych Sheet Points Number of Swims and Dives 1 Edgewood 333.5 17 2 New Berlin Eisenhower 236 14 3 McFarland 200.5 12 4 Whitefish Bay 150 14 5 Tomahawk 133 10 6 DeForest 129.5 12 7 Whitnall 117 8 8 Monroe/New Glarus 90 6 9 Ashwaubenon 85 8 10 Baraboo 84.5 9 11 Stoughton 74 7 12 Sauk Prairie 69 6 13 Fort Atkinson 66 5 14 Jefferson/Cambridge 59 3 15 Monona Grove 56.5 5 16 Rice Lake 47.5 4 17 Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw 46 4 18 River Falls 43 4 19 Shorewood 39 4 20 Whitewater 34 4 21 Menomonie 31 5 22 New Berlin West 29 3 23 Greendale 22.5 3 24 Ladysmith Co-op 22 1 24 Medford 22 3 26 Edgerton 18 2 27 Black River Falls Co-op 16 2 28 Grafton 14 2 29 Rhinelander 13 2 30 Plymouth 12 4 31 Seymour 10 2 32 Brookfield Academy 5 1 32 Platteville/Lancaster 5 1 32 Sturgeon Bay Co-op 5 2 35 Merrill 4 1 36 Portage 2 1 37 Kohler Co-op 1.5 1

D2 Psych Sheet Score Progression