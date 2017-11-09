Cedarburg, Edgewood Lead Wisconsin High School Girls into State Meet

2017 WIAA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday Nov. 10, 2017 (Division II)
- Saturday Nov. 11, 2017 (Division I)
- UW Natatorium, Madison, Wisconsin
The Wisconsin state meets kick off tomorrow night at the UW Natatorium with the D2 (small schools championships) followed by the D1 (large schools) meet on Saturday. The seed times are based on the results of last week’s sectional meets (here’s our write up on those). I scored out the psych sheets to get a preview of what is likely to happen.
The D1 girls are led by Cedarburg with 256 points. They are followed closely by defending champions Middleton with 254.5 points. Third place Arrowhead is a bit further back with 205. Last year at state Cedarburg picked up 23.5 points over their seeded places and Middleton picked up 27.5 points vs seed. If you want to look at other team’s points vs seed last year here is last year’s psych sheet points, last year’s D1 final scores, and last year’s D2 final scores.
This year Middleton is seeded 1st and Cedarburg is 2nd in all 3 relays. That means any relay Cedarburg wins is at least a 12 point swing vs seeded points in their favor. Middleton has the advantage of 19 swims and dives to Cedarburg’s 16. Based on seed times Cedarburg will lead after diving and the medley relay, drop to 4th after the 200 free, jump to 2nd after the 200 IM, take the lead after the 50 free and never give it back. Their largest projected lead is after the 100 free at 17.5 points. The complete points progression projection for the top 5 ranked teams is below the total points table below. With margins this close, Middleton and Cedarburg are essentially co favorites for the title, but the projected points progression might provide a useful resource mid meet to see who is ahead or behind their seeded points pace (i.e. if Middleton is ahead after the 100 free, they’re in good shape, or if Cedarburg is ahead by 35 after the 100 free, they’re in a position to win).
The D2 meet looks less competitive than the D1 meet. Defending champions Edgewood lead the way with 333.5 points. New Berlin Eisenhower is next with 236. Edgewood is expected to dominate the points from the start and pull away through the meet. The projected D2 score progression is below the projected D2 total points at the bottom of the article.
Division 1
|Team
|Psych Sheet Points
|Number of Swims and Dives
|1
|Cedarburg
|256
|16
|2
|Middleton
|254.5
|19
|3
|Arrowhead
|205
|17
|4
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|156
|16
|5
|Stevens Point
|130.5
|10
|6
|Homestead
|103
|9
|7
|Muskego
|101
|14
|8
|Bay Port
|99
|9
|9
|Sun Prairie
|96
|9
|10
|Madison Memorial
|90
|13
|11
|Neenah
|85
|12
|12
|Brookfield East
|78
|9
|13
|Appleton North
|75
|7
|14
|Madison West
|72
|6
|15
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|65.5
|10
|16
|West Bend West/East
|62
|10
|17
|Oak Creek
|56
|6
|18
|Menomonee Falls/Hamilton
|49
|7
|19
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|33
|3
|20
|Brookfield Central
|32
|7
|20
|Kenosha Indian Trail
|32
|7
|22
|Germantown
|19
|4
|23
|Hudson
|18
|5
|24
|De Pere
|17
|2
|24
|Eau Claire Memorial
|17
|2
|24
|Janesville Craig
|17
|3
|27
|Divine Savior Holy Angels
|16
|1
|28
|Racine Case
|15
|1
|29
|Oconomowoc
|14
|4
|30
|Wauwatosa West
|13.5
|2
|31
|Milton
|11
|2
|32
|DC Everest
|10
|8
|32
|Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine
|10
|2
|34
|Waunakee
|7
|6
|35
|Kenosha Tremper
|6
|3
|36
|Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic
|2
|2
|37
|Oregon/Belleville
|1
|2
|37
|Racine Horlick
|1
|1
|39
|Appleton East
|0
|1
|39
|Badger Co-op
|0
|1
|39
|Beloit Memorial
|0
|2
|39
|Burlington Co-op
|0
|3
|39
|Chilton Co-op
|0
|1
|39
|Chippewa Falls/McDonell
|0
|1
|39
|Fond du Lac
|0
|1
|39
|Franklin
|0
|1
|39
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|0
|2
|39
|Kenosha Bradford/Reuther
|0
|1
|39
|Nicolet
|0
|4
|39
|Pulaski
|0
|1
|39
|Waukesha West/CathMem
|0
|4
Division 1 Psych Sheet Score Progression
|Cedarburg
|Middleton
|Arrowhead
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|Stevens Point
|Diving
|20
|5
|18
|13
|0
|Medley Relay
|54
|45
|40
|43
|18
|200 Free
|54
|76
|64
|60
|38
|200 IM
|82
|84.5
|79
|62
|41.5
|50 Free
|103
|92.5
|90
|82
|41.5
|100 Fly
|122
|106.5
|90
|82
|50.5
|100 Free
|137
|119.5
|104
|82
|70.5
|500 Free
|141
|124.5
|131
|113
|70.5
|200 Free Relay
|175
|164.5
|163
|127
|88.5
|100 Back
|190
|183.5
|177
|131
|100.5
|100 Breast
|222
|214.5
|177
|151
|100.5
|400 Free Relay
|256
|254.5
|205
|156
|130.5
Division 2
|Team
|Psych Sheet Points
|Number of Swims and Dives
|1
|Edgewood
|333.5
|17
|2
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|236
|14
|3
|McFarland
|200.5
|12
|4
|Whitefish Bay
|150
|14
|5
|Tomahawk
|133
|10
|6
|DeForest
|129.5
|12
|7
|Whitnall
|117
|8
|8
|Monroe/New Glarus
|90
|6
|9
|Ashwaubenon
|85
|8
|10
|Baraboo
|84.5
|9
|11
|Stoughton
|74
|7
|12
|Sauk Prairie
|69
|6
|13
|Fort Atkinson
|66
|5
|14
|Jefferson/Cambridge
|59
|3
|15
|Monona Grove
|56.5
|5
|16
|Rice Lake
|47.5
|4
|17
|Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw
|46
|4
|18
|River Falls
|43
|4
|19
|Shorewood
|39
|4
|20
|Whitewater
|34
|4
|21
|Menomonie
|31
|5
|22
|New Berlin West
|29
|3
|23
|Greendale
|22.5
|3
|24
|Ladysmith Co-op
|22
|1
|24
|Medford
|22
|3
|26
|Edgerton
|18
|2
|27
|Black River Falls Co-op
|16
|2
|28
|Grafton
|14
|2
|29
|Rhinelander
|13
|2
|30
|Plymouth
|12
|4
|31
|Seymour
|10
|2
|32
|Brookfield Academy
|5
|1
|32
|Platteville/Lancaster
|5
|1
|32
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|5
|2
|35
|Merrill
|4
|1
|36
|Portage
|2
|1
|37
|Kohler Co-op
|1.5
|1
D2 Psych Sheet Score Progression
|Edgewood
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|McFarland
|Whitefish Bay
|Tomahawk
|Diving
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Medley Relay
|40
|35
|28
|10
|24
|200 Free
|76
|50
|28
|42
|41
|200 IM
|105
|67
|28
|48
|41
|50 Free
|149.5
|67
|49.5
|48
|47
|100 Fly
|163.5
|100
|49.5
|60
|47
|100 Free
|207.5
|122
|80.5
|63
|54
|500 Free
|239.5
|142
|80.5
|75
|70
|200 Free Relay
|279.5
|160
|114.5
|105
|98
|100 Back
|279.5
|177
|132.5
|117
|105
|100 Breast
|299.5
|196
|168.5
|122
|107
|400 Free Relay
|333.5
|236
|200.5
|150
|133
