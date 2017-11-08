Psych Sheets Released for Wisconsin Girls HS State Championships

2017 WIAA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday Nov. 10, 2017 (Division II)

Saturday Nov. 11, 2017 (Division I)

UW Natatorium, Madison, Wisconsin

Meet central

The psych sheets have been released for the 2017 WIAA Girls State Championships. The Division II meet will run first, this Friday the 10th, while the Division I meet will go Saturday the 11th. Both meets will be held at the University of Wisconsin.

In the Division 1 meet, Middleton looks strong with the top times in all three relays. Cedarburg, Arrowhead, and Stevens Point all had great sectional meets, too, with some individual stars to watch from each team.

Julie Stupar of Stevens Point looks primed for a sweep in the 100 and 200 free– in the 200 free, her 1:50.30 is, by far, the top seed. Lillie Hosack from Cedarburg has been strong all season, and brings in times of 2:05.82 in the 200 IM and 56.73 in the 100 back. Hosack won the 200 IM and set the D1 record last year, and she’ll look for a win in the 100 back this year.

In 2016, Hosack was 54.56, sandwiched between Madison West’s Katrina Marty (54.31) and Middleton’s Gabriela Pierobon Mays (54.69). This year, Marty is the top seed with a 54.56. Grace Bennin is also back to defend her 100 breast D1 title, as the Verona/Mt. Horeb sprinter went 1:04.03 to win the Middleton sectional title.

Alexandra Moderski headlines the D2 meet, as she looks to go three for three in the 50 free after winning the last two state titles. Edgewood’s Kelly Rodriguez (200 free, 500 free) and Jenna Silvestri (200 IM, 100 breast) will be hard to beat in their events, too.

DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL WINNERS

Cedarburg Sectional

200 medley relay: Cedarburg – 1:44.98

200 free: Isabelle Holbrook (West Bend) – 1:52.74

200 IM: Lillie Hosack (Cedarburg) – 2:05.82

50 free: Olivia Meinberg (Hartford/Slinger) – 23.70

100 fly: Erika Remington (Cedarburg) – 56.72

100 free: Olivia Meinberg (Hartford/Slinger) – 51.86

500 free: Leah Tunney (Homestead) – 5:07.01

200 free relay: Cedarburg – 1:36.66

100 back: Lillie Hosack (Cedarburg) – 56.73

100 breast: Sophia Remington (Cedarburg) – 1:05.29

400 free relay: Cedarburg – 3:31.25

Greenfield Sectional

200 medley relay: Kenosha Indian Trail – 1:51.00

200 free: Caroline Yencha (Kenosha Indian Trail) – 1:58.36

200 IM: Cassie Ketterling (Oak Creek) – 2:05.25

50 free: Shelby Haines (Kenosha Indian Trail) – 24.26

100 fly: Cassie Ketterling (Oak Creek) – 55.99

100 free: Misko Madison (Greenfield/Pius) – 53.61

500 free: Lily Lustig (Greenfield/Pius) – 5:16.51

200 free relay: Oak Creek – 1:39.17

100 back: Morgan Dietzel (Burlington Co-op) – 58.93

100 breast: Grace Gillingham (Badger Co-op) – 1:08.78

400 free relay: Kenosha Indian Trail – 3:37.44

Hudson Sectional

200 medley relay: Stevens Point – 1:47.98

200 free: Julia Stupar (Stevens Point) – 1:50.30

200 IM: Kennedy Gilbertson (Stevens Point) – 2:09.59

50 free: Casey Summers (Stevens Point) – 24.64

100 fly: Anna Vandehey (Stevens Point) – 57.01

100 free: Julia Stupar (Stevens Point) – 51.11

500 free: Casey Summers (Stevens Point) – 5:25.25

200 free relay: Stevens Point – 1:38.83

100 back: Kennedy Gilbertson (Stevens Point) – 57.21

100 breast: Ella Stein (Hudson) – 1:04.50

400 free relay: Stevens Point (3:31.84)

Middleton Sectional

200 medley relay: Middleton – 1:44.40

200 free: Sophie Henshue (Verona/Mt. Horeb) – 1:52.48

200 IM: Erin Donagan (Janesville Craig) – 2:06.67

50 free: Grace Bennin (Verona/Mt. Horeb) – 23.52

100 fly: Katrina Marty (Madison West) – 55.55

100 free: Sophie Fiske (Sun Prairie) – 51.85

500 free: Sophie Henshue (Verona/Mt. Horeb) – 5:00.41

200 free relay: Middleton – 1:36.54

100 back: Katrina Marty (Madison West) – 54.56

100 breast: Grace Bennin (Verona/Mt. Horeb) – 1:04.03

400 free relay: Middleton (3:29.89)

Neenah Sectional

200 medley relay: Bay Port – 1:45.60

200 free: Isabel Cortina (Neenah) – 1:53.95

200 IM: Emma Lasecki (Bay Port) – 2:05.24

50 free: Claire Eisele (Neenah) – 24.49

100 fly: Emma Lasecki (Bay Port) – 55.60

100 free: Claire Eisele (Neenah) – 53.25

500 free: Isabel Cortina (Neenah) – 5:10.72

200 free relay: Neenah – 1:38.05

100 back: Mollie Brackett (Appleton North) – 57.22

100 breast: Briana Arnold (Appleton North) – 1:05.34

400 free relay: Neenah – 3:34.55

Waukesha South/Mukwonago Sectional

200 medley relay: Arrowhead – 1:47.70

200 free: Abby Cabush (Arrowhead) – 1:52.87

200 IM: Holly Stoll (Arrowhead) – 2:06.16

50 free: Julia Larson (Wauwatosa West) – 24.06

100 fly: Reilly Tiltmann (Brookfield East) – 55.61

100 free: Abby Cabush (Arrowhead) – 52.18

500 free: Alyssa Graves (Arrowhead) – 5:02.59

200 free relay: Arrowhead – 1:37.38

100 back: Reilly Tiltmann (Brookfield East) – 55.28

100 breast: Andrea Bellart (Muskego) – 1:05.35

400 free relay: Arrowhead – 3:31.95

DIVISION 2 SECTIONAL WINNERS

Ashwaubenon Sectional

200 medley relay: Ashwaubenon (1:52.83)

200 free: Hallory Domnick (Ashwaubenon) – 1:58.76

200 IM: Abi Schauske (Sturgeon Bay) – 2:21.37

50 free: Olivia Konzen (Grafton) – 25.25

100 fly: Katie Hayes (Brown Deer/University School) – 57.05

100 free: Katherine O’Connell (Ashwaubenon) – 54.93

500 free: Hallory Domnick (Ashwaubenon) – 5:19.41

200 free relay: Ashwaubenon – 1:42.83

100 back: Emma Steffel (Ashwaubenon) – 1:00.00

100 breast: Katie Hayes (Brown Deer/University School) – 1:08.44

400 free relay: Ashwaubenon – 3:43.74

Colby/Abbotsford Sectional

200 medley relay: Rice Lake – 1:51.22

200 free: Kylee Theiler (Tomahawk) – 1:55.13

200 IM: Erin Bergman (Medford) – 2:15.42

50 free: Carissa Henderson (Menomonie) – 25.01

100 fly: Lauren Steien (Black River Falls) – 1:00.10

100 free: Rachel Dallman (Tomahawk) – 54.48

500 free: Kylee Theiler (Tomahawk) – 5:12.22

200 free relay: Tomahawk – 1:41.36

100 back: Erin Bergman (Medford) – 59.12

100 breast: Katelyn Holmstrom (Rice Lake) – 1:08.27

400 free relay: Tomahawk – 3:42.02

Stoughton Sectional

200 medley relay: Edgewood – 1:46.09

200 free: Kelly Rodriguez (Edgewood) – 1:52.97

200 IM: Jenna Silvestri (Edgewood) – 2:06.10

50 free: Alexandra Moderski (McFarland) – 23.47

100 fly: Kirby Tock (Baraboo) – 58.11

100 free: Alexandra Moderski (McFarland) – 52.06

500 free: Kelly Rodriguez (Edgewood) – 5:07.18

200 free relay: Edgewood – 1:37.46

100 back: Mekenzie Hammer (Monroe/New Glarus) – 57.80

100 breast: Jenna Silvestri (Edgewood) – 1:06.17

400 free relay: Edgewood – 3:35.18

Whitefish Bay Sectional