All-Americans S. Dressel, Main Earn Wins on Saturday at Gainesville Sectionals

2019 SPEEDO CHAMPIONS SERIES- GAINESVILLE

Southern Zone South Sectionals

July 11-14, 2019

O’Connell Center Pool, University of Florida

Gainesville, FL

50m (LCM)

Gainesville locals Caitlin Brooks and Sherridon Dressel raced for the 100 back title on Saturday night at the 2019 Gainesville Sectional meet. Brooks, a multi-time Florida state champion in the 100 back, was less than 2 tenths shy of her best in 1:01.56 for the win. Dressel was also tenths shy of her best, taking 2nd in 1:02.55. Dressel came back to win the 50 fly shortly after with a lifetime best 27.06. Her previous best was a 28.91 from 2015.

After their 400 IM battle, Vanessa Pearl and Emma Weyant returned to race again in the 200 IM on Saturday. However, this time, it was Florida’s Kelly Fertel who came out on top. Fertel punched in at 2:14.44 to win by over 2 seconds, followed by Pearl (2:16.63) and Weyant (2:17.62). UF’s Grant Sanders was withing a second of his best to dominate the men’s version of that event in 2:02.10 ahead of 200 free champ and teammate Gerry Quinn (2:05.50).

Florida All-American Bayley Main won the men’s 50 fly by nearly a second, posting a 24.77. Teammates Ethan Beach and Dakota Mahaffey battled in the 100 back, with Beach taking the win in 56.81 to Mahaffey’s 57.42.

