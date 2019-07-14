Brown Wins Again on Day 3 of Greensboro Sectional – 53.8 100 Fly

2019 ESSZ Summer Long Course Championship

July 11-14th

Greensboro. NC

Long Course Meters

Live Results

The 3rd day of the Greensboro Sectional consisted of the 400 free, 100 fly, and 100 breast. Keeping in line with the first 2 days of the meet, rising NC State sophomore Zach Brown won an event on day 3. Brown completed his sweep of the men’s fly events, winning the 100 fly in a personal best. He clocked a 53.81, beating his previous best of 54.31, and dipping under 54 seconds for the first time in his career. Brown’s 54.31 previous best was from 2017, as his fastest time from 2018 was 55.34.

Kentucky’s Isabella Gati had a massive swim in the women’s 100 fly, winning the event by just under a second. More importantly, Gati touched the wall in 59.56, breaking the 1:00 mark for the first time in her career. Her previous best sat at 1:00.36 from 2017.

Geena Freriks (Kentucky) won the women’s 400 free in 4:16.98. That time comes in nearly 9 seconds off Freriks best of 4:08.91 from last Summer, but was still good to win by over a second. Kentucky teammate Hank Seifert won the men’s 400 free in 3:53.24. His time wasn’t too far off his best of 3:51.84.

South Carolina’s Rachel Bernhardt got out to a slight early lead in the women’s 100 breast, and managed to hold on to win the event in 1:10.20. Carlos Claverie used a speedy 32.57 on the 2nd 50 to win the men’s 100 breast in 1:02.43.