Alex Walsh To Undergo Meniscus Procedure; Not Expected To Impact NCAA Season

Two-time Olympian and 19-time NCAA champion Alex Walsh is set to undergo a minor procedure on her meniscus. The procedure is not expected to have an impact on her upcoming NCAA season.

The typical recovery time for a torn meniscus is 4-6 weeks, depending on the severity of the tear, though for a swimmer they should be able to practice with a pull buoy within a few weeks.

Walsh, 23, is entering her fifth and final season at the University of Virginia, announcing her decision to use the extra year of eligibility granted to swimmer impacted by the COVID-shortened 2021 season this past April.

Alongside younger sister Gretchen, Walsh will be aiming to lead the Cavaliers to a five-peat at the NCAA Championships, having won the title in all four of her seasons at UVA thus far.

Individually, Walsh has won eight NCAA titles during her career, coming off sweeping the 200 breast, 200 IM and 400 IM at the 2024 championships. In addition to being the defending NCAA champion in those three events, Walsh is also the reigning ACC champion in the 200 breast, 200 fly and 200 IM.

Factoring in relays, Walsh is a 19-time NCAA champion, including being a part of the victorious 200 free, 400 free and 400 medley relays last season.

Most recently, Walsh made her second straight appearance representing the United States at the Olympic Games in Paris. She initially touched third in the final of the women’s 200 IM, but was disqualified for an illegal back-to-breast turn. She won silver in the event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The Virginia women remain massive favorites to five-peat as NCAA champions, with the Walsh sisters joined by an elite team that includes former NCAA champion and Stanford transfer Claire Curzan, 2024 U.S. Olympian Emma Weber, and 2022 World Championship medalist Leah Hayes.