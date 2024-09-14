Northwestern Gains Junior National Qualifier Jack Haley for 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Junior National qualifier Jack Haley has committed to continuing his academic and swimming career at Northwestern University starting in the fall of 2025. Haley currently attends New Canaan High School in Connecticut and trains with the Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club.

At the 2024 NCSA Summer Championships (LCM), Haley placed 14th in the 200 free (1:54.08) and 11th in the 200 fly (2:05.08). Both were personal bests and Junior National qualifying times.

As a junior, Haley placed 2nd in both the 200 free (1:39.75) and 500 free (4:36.06) at the 2024 CIAC Boys Class L Championship (SCY). He improved his times and won both events at the 2024 CIAC Boys State Open Championships (SCY). In the 200 free, he recorded a lifetime best of 1:38.90, and in the 500 free, he finished with a time of 4:31.42.

This marked an improvement from his freshman year when he placed 2nd in the 200 free with a time of 1:42.41 and 4th in the 500 free with a time of 4:40.12 at the 2022 CIAC Boys State Open Championships. His 200 free time was a personal best, and he held the top times in both events for New Canaan High School that season.

Top SCY Times

200 Free – 1:38.90

500 Free – 4:30.48

100 Fly – 51.34

200 Fly – 1:48.39

The Wildcats placed 6th at the Big Ten Conference Championships last season, improving from 7th the previous year. Looking ahead, Haley could strengthen both the distance and butterfly groups. Last season, the top time in the 500 free (4:14.62) was held by Andrew Martin, who was a graduate student. Haley’s best 200 fly time of 1:48.39 would have earned him a spot in the ‘C’ final at the Big Tens.

Haley will be joining George Groves, Langston Duncan, and Alex Nguyen as part of Northwestern’s 2025 recruiting class. Groves and Duncan have the potential to bolster the butterfly group with their 100 fly times of 49.72 and 49.02, respectively, while Nguyen has the chance to strengthen the distance group with his 500 free time of 4:32.47.

