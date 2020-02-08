Alex Walsh Splits 26.5 Breast, Gretchen Walsh Splits 21.2 Free at 2020 TISCA

2020 TISCA TENNESSEE HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, February 7 – Saturday, February 8

University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Prelims 9:30 AM / Finals 6:00 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1 – GIRLS

Baylor- 119 Harpeth Hall- 117 Maryville High- 59 Ensworth- 52 (T-5) Centennial- 49 (T-5) Girls’ Prep- 49

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1 – BOYS

McCallie- 108 Baylor- 98 Montgomery Bell- 96.5 Ensworth- 64 Hardin Valley- 62

The Walsh sisters got off to a fast start for Harpeth Hall on night 1 of the 2020 TISCA Championships. In the 200 medley relay, older sister Alex Walsh popped a 26.57 breast split, while Gretchen Walsh anchored in 21.20. That breast split would’ve been the 3rd fastest of the field in the championship final at the 2019 NCAA Championships. The anchor split would have been the 3rd fastest behind only NCAA stars Erika Brown and Abbey Weitzeil. They teamed up with Ava Claire Williams (back- 28.46) and Alex Massey (fly- 23.79) as their relay squad won in 1:40.02.

Alex Walsh returned a few minutes later, winning the 200 free in 1:45.19. That’s just over a tenth shy of her lifetime best, which she set at last season’s TISCA meet. Her best time stands as the State Record.

Gretchen Walsh put up a lifetime best 21.59 to win the 50 free, making her the 4th fastest 17-18 year old American in history. She broke the National Public High School Record formerly set by Abbey Weitzeil in 2015. Weitzeil is now the only woman to have ever broken 21 seconds in the 50 free. Her time tonight would have placed 8th in the NCAA finals last season.

On the boys’ side, McCallie’s Will Jackson knocked 2 seconds from his lifetime best to win the 200 free in 1:35.76. Hardin Valley’s Harper Houk made a huge drop in the 200 IM, winning the final in 1:50.76. He was over a second behind Sevier County’s Thomas Horne (1:50.82) on the front half, but used his breaststroke speed to push ahead for a close win.

