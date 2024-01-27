Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alabama’s Jada Scott Out With a Shoulder Injury, No Timeline for Her Return

Comments: 1
Braden Keith
by Braden Keith 1

January 27th, 2024 College, News, SEC

Alabama star freshman Jada Scott has been sidelined this semester by a shoulder injury, and there is no timetable for her return.

“Jada has been dealing with a shoulder injury this semester,” Alabama second year head coach Margo Geer says. “We have been taking it slow to ensure she comes back healthy and strong. We are fortunate to have amazing team doctors, athletic trainers and medical staff here the University of Alabama that work with our program regularly, and we trust their expertise. We’re taking everything day-by-day.”

Scott, who has not raced since the Tennessee Invite from November 15-17, has been a huge revelation for the Crimson Tide this year and become a key cog in the rebuilding process for 2nd year head coach Geer.

She came out of high school with a 100 free best time of 49.38, and mid-season in November swam 48.21. That currently ranks her 21st in the NCAA and is a probable (though not guaranteed) invite to the NCAA Championships.

She also swims a key backstroke leg on Alabama’s medley relays, though Gaby van Brunt stepped in last weekend against Auburn and the relay roared to a new season-best time, even in a dual meet.

“While being injured is never fun, it is a part of being an athlete and competing at this level,” Scott said. “My athletic trainers and doctors have been really encouraging and supportive during this process, and making sure this is done the right way. My teammates and coaches have also been supportive throughout this process, and I know I can rely on them to be there for me. I’m doing all I can to make sure I come back healthy and strong, and return to competition soon.”

Alabama wraps their regular season on February 9th and 10th at the Auburn Invite before heading back to Auburn for the SEC Championships from February 19-23. Last season, Geer’s first as a full-time head coach of the program, Alabama finished 4th at the SEC Championships.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Brian Bruner
53 minutes ago

Best of luck for a speedy recovery!

1
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!