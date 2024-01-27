Alabama’s Jada Scott Out With a Shoulder Injury, No Timeline for Her Return

Alabama star freshman Jada Scott has been sidelined this semester by a shoulder injury, and there is no timetable for her return.

“Jada has been dealing with a shoulder injury this semester,” Alabama second year head coach Margo Geer says. “We have been taking it slow to ensure she comes back healthy and strong. We are fortunate to have amazing team doctors, athletic trainers and medical staff here the University of Alabama that work with our program regularly, and we trust their expertise. We’re taking everything day-by-day.”

Scott, who has not raced since the Tennessee Invite from November 15-17, has been a huge revelation for the Crimson Tide this year and become a key cog in the rebuilding process for 2nd year head coach Geer.

She came out of high school with a 100 free best time of 49.38, and mid-season in November swam 48.21. That currently ranks her 21st in the NCAA and is a probable (though not guaranteed) invite to the NCAA Championships.

She also swims a key backstroke leg on Alabama’s medley relays, though Gaby van Brunt stepped in last weekend against Auburn and the relay roared to a new season-best time, even in a dual meet.

“While being injured is never fun, it is a part of being an athlete and competing at this level,” Scott said. “My athletic trainers and doctors have been really encouraging and supportive during this process, and making sure this is done the right way. My teammates and coaches have also been supportive throughout this process, and I know I can rely on them to be there for me. I’m doing all I can to make sure I come back healthy and strong, and return to competition soon.”

Alabama wraps their regular season on February 9th and 10th at the Auburn Invite before heading back to Auburn for the SEC Championships from February 19-23. Last season, Geer’s first as a full-time head coach of the program, Alabama finished 4th at the SEC Championships.