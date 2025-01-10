Alabama Set To Host SEC Rival Tennessee On Senior Day

Courtesy: Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama swimming and diving team will host Tennessee in a dual meet on Saturday at the Alabama Aquatic Center. The meet will serve as part of the Tide’s Senior Day celebration.

Courtesy: Tennessee Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Tennessee swimming & diving hits the road to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday for its first of three dual meets in the spring.

The No. 5 Lady Vols will take on the 15th-ranked Crimson Tide, while the ninth-ranked Vols face No. 15 Alabama. The meet begins at 12 p.m. ET and will be streamed on SEC Network+ for both swimming and diving. This will be Tennessee’s third dual meet of the season.

In its last outing, Tennessee took on Kentucky on the road. The women left Lexington with a commanding victory, winning all 14 races and sweeping five of the events. The men won six events on the day but came up short as several key members of the roster were Budapest, Hungary, for the Short Course World Championships.

Two of the Vols competing at worlds were Gui Caribe and Jordan Crooks. The duo combined to win four medals at the international meet, including one gold and two silvers. Crooks defended his world title in the 50 free while also becoming the first swimmer ever to go sub 20 seconds in the short course meters, shattering the previous world record. Caribe left with a pair of silver medals in the 50 and 100 freestyles. The duo is the top sprint group in the NCAA this season.

Speaking of international competitions, graduate student Mona McSharry returned to Knoxville after taking the fall semester off. She is set to compete in her first meet of the season this weekend after winning bronze in the 100 breast at the Paris Olympics. She will look to spearhead a loaded Lady Vol roster that has high ambitions going into the postseason.

After this meet, the Big Orange returns home for back-to-back meets. The first will be a women’s only meet against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 12 p.m. ET. The second will be against the Georgia Bulldogs on Senior Day. That meet will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.