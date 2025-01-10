Dara Torres Finding Identity as Head Coach at Boston College: “We want to instill having fun”

12x Olympic medalist and 5x Olympian Dara Torres is in her first season as the head coach of the Boston College Swim Team. This is the first year Torres has ever coached a college team, let alone be the head coach. She is coming to Boston College at a tumultuous time in its program history as both men’s and women’s swim teams have been suspended for the last year due to hazing allegations.

However, it seems that Torres may be exactly what the team needed for a fresh start. At the mid-season Terrier Invite, 5 BC school records were broken and 38 personal best times achieved by the team. Speaking to Torres at the US Open last month in Greensboro, she seemed very pleased with the team so far. Putting an emphasis on having fun and enjoying what they’re doing seems to be conducive to the rebuild of this team.