Akron Wins 3rd-Straight Women’s MAC Title; Nicole Maier Rips MAC Record 47.77 100 Free

2024 MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Akron – 548.5 Miami (OH) – 440.5 Ohio – 381 Buffalo – 267 Ball State – 212 Eastern Michigan – 188 Toledo – 174 Bowling Green – 95

AWARDS

Freshman Diver of the Year: Sophie Meuwissen, Buffalo

Freshman Swimmer of the Year: Zita Szoke, Ohio

Most Outstanding Diver: Marialis Kwak, Buffalo

Co-Diving Coaches of the Year: Russ Dekker // Buck Smith, Eastern Michigan

Most Outstanding Swimmer: Abby Daniel, Akron

Swimming Coach of the Year: Brian Peresie, Akron

Most Outstanding Senior: Nicole Maier, Miami

ALL-MAC FIRST TEAM

ALL-MAC SECOND TEAM

Madeline Dyer, Akron

Kaja Reinhardt, Akron

Aislinn Holder, Akron

Giovanna Cappabianca, Akron

Sara Bozso, Akron

Laurel Smith, Akron

Clarice Fisher, Buffalo

Greta Kolbeck, Miami

Madeline Padavic, Miami

Kaylin Herbet, Miami

Erin Szczupakiewicz, Miami

McKenzie Grau, Ohio

Julia Strine, Ohio

Lauren Kilgore, Toledo

The 2024 Women’s MAC Championship is now in the books, seeing the Akron Zips win their 3rd consecutive team tile, and their 10th title in the past 11 years. When the dust settled, Akron junior Abby Daniel won Most Outstanding Swimmer of the Year for her efforts, while Miami (OH) senior Nicole Maier won Most Outstanding Senior of the Year.

Both Daniel and Maier broke MAC records on the final day of the meet. Maier was first, as she won the 100 free in 47.77, touching 1st by nearly a second over Ohio’s Zita Szoke (48.71), who won the Freshman Swimmer of the Year award. Maier’s swim clipped her own MAC Record of 47.79, which she had set earlier this season. She also cracked the MAC Championship record of 48.14, which former Buffalo star Megan Burns had held since 2017.

Daniel won the 200 fly later in the session, ripping a new MAC record of 1:55.50. That performance clipped Daniel’s previous best of 1:55.87, which was also the MAC record in the event. Daniel got out to a nice lead on the first 100, where she split 55.33, but really opened up her lead on the 3rd 50, keeping her split under 30 seconds with a 29.97. A 30.20 on the final 50 put Daniel into the finish with a new record. Akron’s Rachel Sabotin was right there as well, swimming a 1:57.88 for 2nd.

Daniel was also a member of Akron’s 400 free relay, which won and set a new pool record. Maddy Gatrall (49.29), Rebecca Reid (49.50), Weronika Gorecka (48.55), and Daniel (48.02) combined for a 3:15.36, leading the field by well over a second and cracking the pool record. Unsurprisingly, Maier had the fastest split in the event, anchoring Miami’s relay in a very speedy 47.34.

Gorecka had won the 200 back earlier in the session. She swam a 1:55.10, narrowly beating out teammate Gatrall (1:55.29), who had won the 100 back on Friday. While Gorecka still won the race in finals, she was much faster in prelims, where she clocked a 1:53.53, setting a new season best. Gorecka holds the MAC record in the event with her career best of 1:52.43.

Ball State picked up a win in the 1650 free, where sophomore Callie Tuma clocked a 16:44.16, touching out Akron senior Astrid Halvorsen, who came in 2nd with a 16:44.27. Tuma was out well ahead of Halvorsen, splitting 4:58.27 on the first 500 to Halvorsen’s 5:02.01. Tuma’s lead shrank over the 2nd 500, seeing her flip at the 1000 turn in 10:06.06, while Halvorsen was 10:08.66. The lead would continue to shrink until Halvorsen actually pulled ahead of Tuma at the 1300. Halvorsen would begin inching away from Tuma, with her lead hitting its biggest point at the 1600 turn, where she was 0.99 seconds ahead of Tuma. In the end, Tuma had the faster final 50, roaring home in 27.71 to Halvorsen’s 28.81, which was enough for the Ball State sophomore to close the gap and get her hand on the wall first.

Ohio sophomore Casi Dibetta claimed victory in the 200 breast, swimming a 2:11.59. She was locked in a tight race with Akron’s Sara Bozso at the 100 mark, splitting 1:03.31 to Bozso’s 1:03.66, but was able to pull away even more on the back half. Dibetta split 33.92 on the 3rd 50 and 34.36 on the 4th, coming home in a very nice 1:08.28.