Air Force Men’s Water Polo Drops Pair of Weekend Matches At Loyola Marymount, Pepperdine

Courtesy: Air Force Athletics

Loyola Marymount Recap

(RV) Air Force (16-11 overall, 1-1 WCC) men’s water polo fell to #11 Loyola Marymount (13-6, 1-1 WCC), 12-7, in West Coast Conference play Friday night at Burns Aquatics Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Falcons fell behind early, trailing 4-2 after the first quarter. LMU added two goals, while Air Force added one in the second quarter to make it a 6-3 game at the half. The Falcons tacked on two goals in the third and fourth quarters.

Senior Ian Christie led the Falcons with three points off three assists. Freshman Tom Leggett and sophomore Colin Chase added two goals each. Junior Jacob Yi added two points off a goal and assist. Junior Liam Markus had eight saves in goal.

Air Force returns to action Sunday at #4 Pepperdine. The game is slated for a noon start.

Pepperdine Recap

(RV) Air Force (16-12 overall, 1-2 WCC) men’s water polo fell to #4 Pepperdine (20-4, 2-0 WCC), 16-11, in West Coast Conference play Sunday afternoon at Raleigh Runnells Memorial Pool in Malibu, Calif.

Pepperdine took control of the game early, leading 5-2 after the first quarter and 10-5 at the half. The Falcons matched the Waves with six goals in the second half.

Freshman Tom Leggett led the Falcons with five goals. Junior Jacob Yi added three points on a goal and two assists. Senior Ian Christie and junior Kaito Ham added a goal and assist each.

Junior Liam Markus had two saves in goal in the first half. Sophomore Luca Smith had six saves in the second half.

Air Force returns to action next weekend with three games in California. The Falcons take on Pacific, UC Merced and Cal Baptist.