Abraham Rallies USC Women Past Cal For First Win Over Bears in 8 Years

USC vs. Cal

Feb. 2, 2024

Uytengsu Aquatics Center Los Angeles, California

SCY (25 yards)

PDF results

Team scores Women: No. 8 USC 152, No. 11 Cal 148 Men: No. 2 Cal 193, No. 15 USC 106



With the No. 11 Cal women leading by one point heading into the final 200-yard freestyle relay, USC freshman Minna Abraham rallied past Bears senior Isabelle Stadden to give the No. 8 Trojans their first victory over Cal since 2016.

USC’s 200 free relay team of fifth-year Vasilissa Buinaia (22.98), senior Anicka Delgado (21.89), senior Caroline Famous (21.30), and Abraham (21.51) combined for a winning time of 1:27.68, just .16 seconds ahead of Cal’s team of Eloise Riley (22.42), Stephanie Akakabota (21.83), McKenna Stone (21.94), and Stadden (21.65).

Abraham had a huge afternoon to keep the Trojans undefeated at 7-0, triumphing in the 100 free (48.35) and 200 free (1:43.84) along with a runner-up finish in the 500 free (4:43.70). The 17-year-old Hungarian moved up to 29th in the NCAA this season in the 100 free, while her best 200 free time from the Texas Invitational (1:41.38) ranks 2nd in the NCAA behind only Virginia junior Gretchen Walsh (1:41.38).

The 100 back featured a fun battle between Stadden (50.74) and Famous (50.83), who both rank top five in the NCAA this season in the event. Earlier in the meet, Stadden dominated the 200 back in 1:52.20, a few seconds off her nation-leading time of 1:49.21. Famous topped the podium in the 50 free with a season-best 22.32 that ranks 45th in the NCAA.

USC senior Kaitlyn Dobler picked up wins in the 100 breast (58.94) and 200 breast (2:08.80) while also splitting an unofficial 57.50 on the Trojans’ 400 medley relay (3:28.71). Her season bests in the 100 breast (56.99) and 200 breast (2:06.28) rank 2nd and 3rd in the NCAA, respectively.

On the boards, USC fifth-year Nike Agunbiade swept the 1-meter (267.15) and 3-meter (299.90) diving events.

The Bears flexed their distance prowess in the defeat. Cal freshman Kathryn Hazle took the 1000 free title in 9:45.19, the ninth-fastest time in program history and No. 31 in the NCAA this season.

Fifth-year Mia Motekaitis won the 500 free (4:41.77) while the Bears also swept the butterfly events courtesy of Mia Kragh in the 100 fly (52.14) and Rachel Klinker in the 200 fly (1:54.48). Cal got another individual victory out of junior Leah Polonsky in the 400 IM (4:08.59).

Men’s Recap

Jack Alexy, Dare Rose, and Destin Lasco each record two individual wins apiece to power No. 2 Cal past No. 15 USC, 193-106.

In the 50 free, Alexy outdueled senior teammate Bjorn Seeliger (19.32) with a winning time of 19.30. Alexy (18.97) and Seeliger (18.92) are two of nine men who have been under the 19-second barrier in the event this season. The 100 free saw a similar result to the splash-and-dash as Alexy reached the wall in 41.94, just a few tenths ahead of Seeliger (42.33).

Rose swept the 100 fly (45.61) and 200 fly (1:42.35), both events where he’s ranked top-eight in the NCAA this season. Lasco placed 1st in the 100 back (45.71), where he leads the nation with a 44.28 this season, and the 200 back (1:41.35), where he’s the defending NCAA champ. Lasco is ranked 2nd in the 200 back this season with a season-best 1:38.34 nearly two seconds behind Arizona State sophomore Hubert Kos (1:36.54).

The Bears also got 1st-place finishes from Matthew Jensen in the 100 breast (53.74) and Gabriel Jett in the 200 free (1:34.79)

USC freshman Krzysztof Chmielewski led the Trojans with wins in the 500 free (4:20.01) and 1000 free (8:53.72). The Polish native ranks 9th in the 500 free (4:13.84) and 3rd in the 1000 free (8:47.53) this season.

Trojan newcomer Sanberk Oktar also earned an individual victory in the 400 IM with a season-best 3:47.74 in third meet at USC. The Turkish native was initially slated to arrive in Los Angeles for the 2024-25 season.

On the boards, USC junior Shangfei Wang won the 1-meter (253.40), and Cal’s Joshua Thai took the 3-meter title (374.10).