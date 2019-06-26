95-Year Old Kalis Rasmussen Sets 3 Long Course World Records

After setting five short course Masters World Records in late April at the 2019 Swim Ontario Masters Provincial Championships, 95-year old Kalis Rasmussen was at it again last weekend, putting her name on three long-course records for the 95-99 age group.

The Etobicoke Olympium Masters Aquatic Club’s Long Course Masters Warm Up meet provided the venue for Rasmussen’s standout efforts.

The latest records to fall at Rasmussen’s hands – the 50 breast (1:38.21), 100 breast (3:47.12) and 200 breast (7:42.36), as she claimed gold in each event. According to Swim4LifeMagazine in Italy, the 50 breast record bested Japan’s Naka Fukuoka‘s mark of 1:44.41 from November 2018. In the 100 and 200 breast, Rasmussen topped the records set in 2017 by American Charlotte Sanddal of 4:37.87 and 9:18.96.

Earlier this spring, Rasmussen notched records in the 50 back (1:17.82), 100 back (2:42.13), 200 back (5:42.83), the 50 breast (1:32.51) and 200 breast (7:22.30) on the short course stage.

The Denmark native, who relocated to Canada in 1951, has been swimming competitively since 2000, when she was 76. She competed at the 2017 FINA Masters World Championships in 2017, winning the 100 and 200 breast and posting runnerup finishes in the 50, 100 and 200 back in the 90-94 age division.

All total, Rasmussen has her name on 20 Canadian national records in the 85-89 and 90-94 age groups. That doesn’t even count the eight Masters World Records she has set this year at age 95.

Rasmussen was not the only record breaker at the Masters Warm Up as Terri MacDougall set a new standard in the 200 breast (2:53.14) for women age 55-59.