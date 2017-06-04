6 Reasons You Aren’t Seeing Success with Your Swimming

Olivier Poirier-Leroy is a former national level swimmer based out of Victoria, BC. In feeding his passion for swimming, he has developed YourSwimBook, a powerful log book and goal setting guide made specifically for swimmers. Join the YourSwimBook newsletter (free) and get weekly motivational tips by clicking here.

As we near mid-year 2017, many of us are looking back pondering where we did well, and where some of us may have gone astray. Whether the year was a hilariously amazing success or a complete bust, taking a moment to objectively critique how you did this year gives you an opportunity to make the corrections necessary so that you can hit the ground running in second-half of 2017.

Here are 6 reasons for why you didn’t see the results you want in the pool–

1. Your expectations don’t match up with the work you’ve done.

Denial is a funny thing. How many times have you swum a race, leaving everything in the pool in terms of effort, touched the wall and looked up to see a result that fell far short of your expectations? You look at the clock in disbelief, unsure how you could have swum that result given all the work you had done.

Did you put in the necessary work, though?

Sure it might seem like you only missed a couple workouts here and there, sick one week, and slacked on the main set every so often, but cumulatively these things can add up rapidly. Look back at your training and ask honestly ask yourself, “Based on the work I did leading up to this meet, did I earn this result?”

2. Your goal setting skills need some work.

There are many reasons for why goals are stinky. Not being realistic, not having a clear deadline, not having a plan of action, and so on, but perhaps one of the most common is a glaring lack of specificity.

Let’s take a goal statement that I hear often on deck:“I want to break two minutes for the 200 freestyle this year.”

It’s a nice goal on the surface. It appears specific; after all, there is a quantifiable element to it. There’s fantastic intention, but this type of vague goal will probably only end up frustrating you more than anything else. While it hints at being specific, it doesn’t outline where and when this swim is going to happen, meaning that it has no deadline outside of “this year.”

More importantly, it doesn’t describe how you are going to achieve this goal. It doesn’t go into detail about what you are going to have to do to get to your goal.

3. You’re over-thinking it.

How often have you bounced these around your head –

“I want to be an elite swimmer but I need to buy a better suit/train in a better facility/get the right supplements…”

“I want to swim in the fast lane, but I am going to be embarrassed around all the fast kids…”

“I want to be the best swimmer I can, but first I need to research everything I can about technique, improving my kick, strength training, etc…”

I’m not knocking critical thinking skills, or dissing being interested in the mechanics of technique and so on, but if this paralysis-inducing analysis is keeping you from putting in your best effort at the pool today it may be time to turn your brain off and just swim.

4. You’re a part time athlete.

As far as swimming tips go, this one requires some humility.

We’ve all seen the guy or gal that walks into the local fast food joint, order two big cheeseburgers, a basket of fries…and a Diet Coke, thinking that the one “good” diet decision will negate the rest of the awful choices.

Don’t be the same way with your swimming.

You’ve worked hard at the pool, pounded out the miles day after day. Don’t throw it away by not giving yourself the opportunity to recover properly with adequate nutrition, hydration and rest. If you want to be an elite athlete, remember that doing so means the out-of-the-pool stuff is just as critical as what you do in the pool.

5. You’re not setting short term goals.

Even at this point of the year, championship season feels as though it is far beyond the horizon. (And it is.) This causes a couple different issues—

Removes any sense of urgency. With so much distance between where you are at right now and your season end goal, you begin to sense detached from it. There is no pressing need to get down to work on your goal. After all, there is so much time to go still, you can always get serious later.

It’s hard to get motivated to get after that goal. Swim seasons are a long haul. With the long amount of time between now and championship season creates a disconnect. There is too much of a gulf between the swimmer you are now and the swimmer you aspire to be, which makes it hard for you to make the goal relevant.

The solution is to introduce short term and micro-goals.

Set goals for the month, for the week, and even for individual practices. Not only will they keep you focused on making the steps necessary to achieve your big goal, but will also keep you dialed in and motivated on a daily basis.

6. You’re not consistent enough.

If there is one thing every single champion swimmer holds in common is that they are consistent. They show up every day, rain or shine, and put in the work. No matter what kind of day they had, if they’re feeling a little beat up, or if they simply aren’t “feeling it” they show up and do the necessary work to forge forwards to their goals.

There are an endless number of reasons for why some swimmers fail to put their best effort in every day at the pool–

I forgot my goggles. Oh well. Can’t train today.

Don’t really feel up to it. Don’t want to swim if I don’t feel totally on it.

I worked hard yesterday. I’m good.

The fast kid in your lane doesn’t buy into these excuses. They understand that they need to maximize every opportunity they are given in order to see the success they want to achieve. Success doesn’t come with spurts of effort, it comes from the continual and consistent application of hard work.

Are there any other reasons swimmers struggle to see success in the pool? List ‘em in the comments below!

