5-Time All-American Anna-Julia Kutsch Retires Before Senior Season at Tennessee

Five-time All American Anna-Julia Kutsch has retired from competitive swimming ahead of her senior year at the University of Tennessee.

Kutsch transferred to Tennessee last year as a junior and earned three silver medals at the 2022 SEC Championships in the 50 freestyle, 200 free relay, and 200 medley relay. Her best 50 free time of 21.60 ranks as the third-fastest in program history.

Before arriving in Knoxville, Kutsch spent two seasons at Auburn. At the 2020 SEC Championships, the sprint specialist swam the third leg on the 200 free relay team that won a conference title while setting SEC and school records along the way. She also placed seventh overall in the 50 free (22.20) at SECs as a freshman.

But in December of 2020, she had to quit practicing with the team for health-related reasons. The next month, Kutsch quit the team after Auburn discontinued her stipend.

That experience, she told SwimSwam, was “difficult to overcome” despite the best efforts of those at Tennessee.

“At Tennessee I met phenomenal coaches and had one more successful year of swimming,” Kutsch said. “What happened at my previous program was difficult to overcome and I do not think that anyone could have done more for me as an athlete and person than the coaches at Tennessee. I am forever grateful for my time to Tennessee. I will be finishing my senior year here.

“It was just my time to step away from the sport and I have been really happy with my decision!”

Prior to starting at Auburn, Kutsch was an Olympic Trials qualifier in the 50-meter free (25.94).