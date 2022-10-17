Boston College Men & Women Earn Top Spot At 2022 BC Invite

2022 BC Invite
- October 14-15, 2022
- Chestnut Hill, Mass.
- SCY (25 yards)
- Results (PDF)
Women’s Team Scores
- Boston College, 831.5
- UMass, 703.5
- Bryant, 534
- Holy Cross, 418
- Providence, 285
Men’s Team Scores
- Boston College, 942
- UMass, 616.5
- Bryant, 499.5
- Providence, 437
- Holy Cross, 279
Courtesy: BC Athletics
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Eagles put together a strong performance at their home pool, placing first out of five teams for both the men’s and women’s sides this Saturday at the BC Invitational.
The women’s team accumulated 831.5 points, creating a 128-point gap ahead of the second-place UMass Amherst (703.5). Bryant University placed third overall with 534 points, followed by Holy Cross (418) and Providence (285).
The men’s side established an even larger cushion, accumulating 942 points in total and a 325.5-point lead over UMass Amherst (616.5). The Bryant men’s team also placed third with 499.5 points, followed by Providence College (437) and Holy Cross (279).
WOMEN’S HIGHLIGHTS:
1000 Free
1st – Megan Kramer (10:20.16)
500 Free
1st – Olivia Howard (5:08.63)
400 IM
1st – Liza Murtagh (4:33.15)
200 Breast
1st – Gigi Baldacci (2:22.92)
100 Breast
1st – Gigi Baldacci (1:05.71)
100 Fly
1st – Megan Kramer (57.45)
50 Free
1st – Sofia Zinis (23.85)
3m Dive
1st – Anna Mae King (234.70)
1m Dive
1st – Anna Mae King (269.5)
400 Medley Relay
1st – Adair Sand, Gigi Baldacci, Lauren Sielicki, Sofia Zinis (3:52.52)
MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS:
1000 Free
1st – Zachary Szmania (9:37.51)
500 Free
1st – Lucius Yu-Kisselbach (4:42.64)
400 IM
1st – Jack Doyle (4:02.85)
100 Free
1st – Matt Szekely (46.53)
100 Fly
1st – Greyson Davies (51.24)
3m Dive
1st – Dale Nickerson (272.20)
1m Dive
1st – Angus Williams (280.15)
400 Medley Relay
1st – Michael Horkan, Jack Doyle, Matt Szekely, Kyle Floyd (3:22.67)
UP NEXT:
The Eagles are on the road to West Point, N.Y. to take on Army on October 28 at 4:30 p.m.