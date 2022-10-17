Boston College Men & Women Earn Top Spot At 2022 BC Invite

2022 BC Invite

October 14-15, 2022

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

SCY (25 yards)

Results (PDF)

Women’s Team Scores

Boston College, 831.5 UMass, 703.5 Bryant, 534 Holy Cross, 418 Providence, 285

Men’s Team Scores

Boston College, 942 UMass, 616.5 Bryant, 499.5 Providence, 437 Holy Cross, 279

Courtesy: BC Athletics

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Eagles put together a strong performance at their home pool, placing first out of five teams for both the men’s and women’s sides this Saturday at the BC Invitational.

The women’s team accumulated 831.5 points, creating a 128-point gap ahead of the second-place UMass Amherst (703.5). Bryant University placed third overall with 534 points, followed by Holy Cross (418) and Providence (285).

The men’s side established an even larger cushion, accumulating 942 points in total and a 325.5-point lead over UMass Amherst (616.5). The Bryant men’s team also placed third with 499.5 points, followed by Providence College (437) and Holy Cross (279).

WOMEN’S HIGHLIGHTS:

1000 Free

1st – Megan Kramer (10:20.16)

500 Free

1st – Olivia Howard (5:08.63)

400 IM

1st – Liza Murtagh (4:33.15)

200 Breast

1st – Gigi Baldacci (2:22.92)

100 Breast

1st – Gigi Baldacci (1:05.71)

100 Fly

1st – Megan Kramer (57.45)

50 Free

1st – Sofia Zinis (23.85)

3m Dive

1st – Anna Mae King (234.70)

1m Dive

1st – Anna Mae King (269.5)

400 Medley Relay

1st – Adair Sand , Gigi Baldacci , Lauren Sielicki , Sofia Zinis (3:52.52)

MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS:

1000 Free

1st – Zachary Szmania (9:37.51)

500 Free

1st – Lucius Yu-Kisselbach (4:42.64)

400 IM

1st – Jack Doyle (4:02.85)

100 Free

1st – Matt Szekely (46.53)

100 Fly

1st – Greyson Davies (51.24)

3m Dive

1st – Dale Nickerson (272.20)

1m Dive

1st – Angus Williams (280.15)

400 Medley Relay

1st – Michael Horkan , Jack Doyle , Matt Szekely , Kyle Floyd (3:22.67)

UP NEXT:

The Eagles are on the road to West Point, N.Y. to take on Army on October 28 at 4:30 p.m.