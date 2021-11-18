36-Year-Old Kristel Kobrich Qualifies For 10th World Championships

While competing at the Provincial Tournament in Córdoba, Argentina, 36-year-old Kristel Kobrich of Chile qualified for her 10th FINA World Championships.

Posting a time of 16:24.33 in the long course 1500 freestyle, Kobrich learned the minimum time standard of 16:29.57 to qualify in the event at the 2022 FINA World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. (Best Swimming)

Although her performance was well off her lifetime best and Chilean national record of 15:54.30, Kobrich continues to defy age after already competing at her 5th Olympic Games this summer. There in Tokyo, Kobrich placed 19th in the women’s 800m free nad 14th in the 1500m freestyle.

Kobrich’s first World Championships came in 2003 while her highest individual finish came at the 2009 edition where she placed 4th in the 1500m free. She repeated that same place 2 years later in Shanghai.

At the last edition in 2019 in Gwangju, Korea, Kobrich raced the 1500m free where she wound up 12th overall.

The racing veteran still owns the Chilean national swimming records across the 400, 800m and 1500m free events, as well as the 400m IM across both long and short course. She also owns the 200m free short course national record.