Jack Dahlgren, Ben Patton Put Up NCAA-Leading Times At Mizzou Invite Prelims

2021 MIZZOU INVITE

The home team had a phenomenal preliminary session on Thursday at the 2021 Mizzou Invite, as the Tigers grabbed seven of the 10 available top seeds while a pair of their men’s swimmers put up nation-leading times.

Mizzou senior Jack Dahlgren, who was the runner-up in last night’s 50 free in a best time of 19.48, dropped a time of 1:33.55 in the men’s 200 free prelims to take over the top spot in the 2021-22 NCAA rankings, moving past Michigan’s Jake Mitchell (1:34.16).

Dahlgren, who set a lifetime best of 1:32.80 at the 2021 NCAAs, led a 1-2-3-4 finish for the Tigers in the prelims, with teammate Calvin Windle sitting second, almost four seconds back in 1:37.22.

The other NCAA-leading performance of the morning came from Mizzou junior Ben Patton, who popped off a blistering 51.50 in the men’s 100 breaststroke.

Patton chops three-tenths off his previous best time of 51.80, set at the 2020 Mizzou Invite, while taking over the top time in the country with a bullet, surpassing Michigan’s Will Chan (52.14). USC’s Trent Pellini hit a time of 51.63 at the Art Adamson prelims this morning, just off of Patton’s performance.

On last night’s 400 medley relay, Patton was slightly slower despite having a flying takeover (51.63).

Mizzou will have five of the eight ‘A’ finalists in tonight’s men’s 100 breast, including the top four seeds. Ty Spillane qualified second behind Patton in 52.38.

OTHER EVENTS