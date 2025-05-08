2025 CIF-SS Division II Championships: Gabi Brito Shines With Two AA Automatic Cuts In Prelims

2025 CIF-SS Division II Championships

The 2025 California High School Swimming and Diving postseason is in full swing. The CIF Southern—Division II Championships got underway today with the prelims session. The finals take place Friday, May 9th.

Gabi Brito Shines

The 14-year-old Gabi Brito had an electric short-course season with her club team, Beaches Cities Swimming, breaking into the top six all-time in the American girls 13-14 age group in four different events. A freshman, this is her first high school swimming postseason, but she’s already making an impression.

Brito leads the way into finals in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly. She clocked AA Auto times for the state championships later this month, swimming 1:57.50 in the 200 IM and 52.72 in the 100 butterfly. The latter time is within a second of the lifetime best 51.87 she swam to win the Oceanside Speedo Sectionals title in February.

Brito also contributed to two of Santa Monica’s relays. First, she led off the 200 medley relay with a 25.35 backstroke leg. She ended her meet by anchoring the 400 freestyle relay with a 49.86. Both relays are seeded first for tomorrow’s finals, with the 200 medley relay touching in 1:46.79 and the 400 freestyle swimming 3:32.64.

Kaylee Richmond, another high school freshman, also made an impression during prelims. She’s the top seed in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Richmond, who swims for Murrieta Valley, swam AA Consideration times in both her events to easily lead the field. Her 23.16 in the 50 freestyle ties the personal best she swam last month and makes her the fastest girl in the field by .72 seconds. She is over a second ahead of the field in the 100 freestyle after swimming 50.40.

La Canada Girls Post AA Automatic Cuts

There were two more AA Automatic times during prelims, both from La Canada juniors. The first came in the 200 freestyle, courtesy of Meredith O’Grady. She swam a 1:48.63, destroying the personal best of 1:49.52 she swam a month ago by .89 seconds.

O’Grady also swam a lifetime best in the 100 freestyle, hitting 51.45 to qualify second for finals behind Richmond.

Later, Mia Bugarin, a junior committed to UCLA, swam 4:51.72 for her AA Automatic cut, posting the top 500 freestyle qualifying time. The swim is a personal best for her, improving on the 4:52.68 she swam last April by almost a full second.

Boys Highlights

Senior Aneesh Veeravatnam was huge for Royal during this prelims session. The UC-Santa Barbara commit heads into finals as the top seed in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. He broke 49 seconds for the first time in the 100 butterfly prelims, clocking an AA Consideration cut of 48.77. The AA Automatic cut is a 48.38, which Veeravatnam gets another crack at in finals.

Later, he posted another AA Consideration time of 49.32—another personal best—to lead the 100 backstroke prelims. He is the top seed in the 100 butterfly by a wide margin, but the 100 backstroke should be a much closer final. Rowland sophomore Kyle Tsuei swam 49.46 to qualify second with an AA Consideration time of his own. Tsuei’s lifetime best stands at 49.11, so watch for him to be faster in tomorrow’s final.

Tsuei is the top seed in the 50 freestyle. He entered the meet with a 20.67 (his personal best) and easily posted the fastest qualifying time with a 21.02, .43 seconds ahead of Darell Shin.

Anthony Dornoff and Dashiell DeAnda both swam AA Consideration times in the 500 freestyle. The sophomore Dornoff leads the field into finals with a 4:30.22, while the junior DeAnda follows closely with a 4:30.65.

Swim-Off Tie

The Eleanor Roosevelt and Huntington Beach programs tied for 18th in the 200 medley relay prelims, meaning there was a swim-off to settle which school would be the second alternate. Except, the swim-off did not help settle anything, as the two teams tied again. Both were faster than the 1:43.79 they swam in the heats, this time stopping the clock at 1:42.57.