2024 U.S. National Ice Swimming Championships To Be Hosted In Chantilly, Virginia

Courtesy: International Ice Swimming Association (IISA)

Old Saybrook, CT, (October 20, 2023) – The International Ice Swimming Association USA (IISA USA) announces the 2024 U.S. National Ice Swimming Championships in Chantilly, Virginia January 12-14, 2024. U.S. National Ice Swimming Championships will be held at the Brookfield Swim Club, an outdoor 6 lane 25m pool and will have 12 age-groups and 14 events, including the 1000 meter freestyle, mixed relays, and will be limited to the first 250 registered swimmers. According to Joe Zemaitis, Chairman of the IISA USA Board of Directors, “the Chantilly, Virginia pool was selected for its DC metro location, proximity to major airports, the tremendous support from the local swim community, and the timing of the event given the extended holiday weekend. We expect to host a strong multi-national field of swimmers and look forward to hosting our first U.S. Ice Swimming Nationals. Team USA had a strong contingent of swimmers who won medals and set world records at the IISA World Championships in Samoens, France this past winter, and we hope to continue to build on that momentum as we continue to grow the sport of ice swimming in the U.S. and abroad.”

For additional information and registration for the U.S. National Ice Swimming Championships 2024 please visit the International Ice Swimming Association USA (IISAUSA) website IISAUSA.cool . Registration is now open.

The International Ice Swimming Association (IISA) was formed in 2009, with a vision to make ice swimming an Olympic Sport. It holds swims in 46 countries, represents 73 countries around the world, and currently has 4,736 international swimmer members. IISA USA launched in 2021 has 281 swimmer members.