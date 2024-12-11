2024 SC Worlds: Day 2 Pick ‘Em Contest Standings

2024 Short Course World Championships
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
Day 2 is in the books and there have been some changes in the standings in the Pick Em Contest. After sitting in 3rd yesterday, Olli L now moves to the top of the rankings after scoring 120 points on day 2.
It is important to note that Olli L has declared they are not eligible for prizes. lukejman scored the 2nd most points on day 2 with 114 and sits in 22nd place after scoring only 78 on day 1. This menas that lukejman earns the the day 2 free subscription to SwimSwam Magazine.
After leading through day 1, SwimSwam’s own James Sutherland fell to 4th. He scored 80 points today, the t-59th best total on the day.
Day 2 Top 4s
Women’s 100 Backstroke – Finals
- Regan Smith (USA) – 54.55 ***NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD***
- Katharine Berkoff (USA) – 54.93
- Ingrid Wilm (CAN) – 55.75
- Iona Anderson (AUS) – 56.08
Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals
- Miron Lifintsev (NAB) – 48.76 ***NEW WORLD JUNIOR RECORD***
- Hubert Kos (HUN) -48.79
- Kacper Stokowski (POL) – 49.16
- Pavel Sumusenko (NAB) – 49.20
Women’s 50 Butterfly – Finals
- Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 24.01
- Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) – 24.43
- Alexandria Perkins (AUS) – 24.68
- Arina Surkova (NAB) -24.84
Men’s 50 Butterfly – Finals
- Noe Ponti (SUI) – 21.32 ***NEW WORLD RECORD***
- Ilya Kharun (CAN) – 21.67
- Nyls Korstanje (NED) -21.68
- Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) – 22.00
Women’s 800 Freestyle – Final Heat
- Lani Pallister (AUS) – 8:01.95 ***NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD***
- Isabel Gose (GER) – 8:05.42
- Katie Grimes (USA) – 8:05.90
- Paige Madden (USA) – 8:07.22
Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay – Final
- Neutral Athlete B (M. Lifintsev, K. Prigoda, A. Surkova, D. Trofimova) – 1:35.36
- Canada (K. Masse, F. Knox, I. Kharun, I. Wilm) – 1:35.94
- USA (S. Casas, M. Andrew, R. Smith, K. Berkoff) – 1:36.20
- Australia – 1:36.78
Some events were quite predictable today. For example, Regan Smith was picked first in the women’s 100 back for 172 out of the 175 entries. The men’s 100 backstroke saw the opposite as Miron Lifintsev was only picked by 78 entries.
Gretchen Walsh was picked first in the women’s 50 fly by 142 entries, although most of the rest picked Kate Douglass who scratched the event a few days ago. Noe Ponti was also a favorite for entries as he was picked to win the 50 fly 157 times.
Day 2 ONLY Points
|Screen Name
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Total
|1
|Olli L.
|125
|120
|245
|2
|lukejman
|78
|114
|192
|3
|tiddleEwinks
|99
|111
|210
|4
|Chlorine-Papa
|84
|108
|192
|4
|Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh
|82
|108
|190
|6
|theswimflationguru
|110
|107
|217
|7
|TheRealSam
|92
|103
|195
|8
|Wildlife
|72
|102
|174
|9
|Troyy
|103
|101
|204
|9
|backstrokebro
|109
|101
|210
|11
|Perc.olator
|117
|100
|217
|12
|Kevin
|110
|98
|208
|12
|VicMasters
|96
|98
|194
|14
|swimsns98
|114
|97
|211
|15
|n.o.o.d.l.e.s
|100
|95
|195
|16
|Excellent Floater
|64
|94
|158
|17
|Summer Mcintosh glazer
|92
|93
|185
|17
|Big Cup of Bob
|97
|93
|190
|19
|Doe
|96
|92
|188
|19
|faye
|85
|92
|177
|19
|hollaback gurl
|104
|92
|196
|19
|100free on top
|104
|92
|196
|19
|hrandria
|92
|92
|184
|19
|tw1nk4ts
|87
|92
|179
|25
|BEARCATS2010
|63
|91
|154
|25
|Swim Observer
|77
|91
|168
|25
|snailSpace
|91
|91
|182
|28
|Girlzruleboyzdrül
|83
|90
|173
|28
|Noah
|92
|90
|182
|28
|ThePrestressedSpaz
|64
|90
|154
|28
|apples
|94
|90
|184
|32
|The Icelandic guy
|73
|89
|162
|32
|Samboys
|120
|89
|209
|34
|Kevin_H
|121
|88
|209
|34
|oxyswim
|109
|88
|197
|34
|emoney543
|71
|88
|159
|37
|Robbie
|76
|87
|163
|37
|mlg.10
|58
|87
|145
|39
|WahooSwimFan
|84
|86
|170
|40
|Bstswmch
|71
|85
|156
|40
|Kelsey
|82
|85
|167
|40
|DragonSwim
|97
|85
|182
|43
|CANADA >>>>
|116
|84
|200
|43
|BJC_Swim
|89
|84
|173
|43
|BstrokeDevil
|94
|84
|178
|43
|blueabyss1117
|127
|84
|211
|43
|Mikey spance
|88
|84
|172
|43
|Jules
|94
|84
|178
|49
|jackcmccann
|50
|83
|133
|49
|swammer1200
|80
|83
|163
|49
|Greg17815
|91
|83
|174
|49
|Diveintoswim
|85
|83
|168
|53
|stanfordstan
|95
|82
|177
|53
|Ralph
|114
|82
|196
|55
|KBKB
|78
|81
|159
|55
|nickim317
|92
|81
|173
|55
|rememberwhen
|96
|81
|177
|55
|Gabs JP
|65
|81
|146
|59
|James SwimSwam
|132
|80
|212
|59
|Rowotter
|56
|80
|136
|59
|Gilrad Xyvers
|95
|80
|175
|59
|JaySawk
|70
|80
|150
|59
|FrenchFan_UVA_STEM
|94
|80
|174
|64
|BeefEater
|59
|79
|138
|64
|Swimmer24
|79
|79
|158
|64
|ploki
|105
|79
|184
|64
|HANGRY!
|86
|79
|165
|64
|The Swim Scribe
|74
|79
|153
|64
|Eagle22
|99
|79
|178
|70
|Ben 🫧🫧
|93
|78
|171
|70
|GEORGE
|85
|78
|163
|70
|Emma
|74
|78
|152
|70
|RMS
|72
|78
|150
|70
|Ham S&D
|82
|78
|160
|70
|SwumSwamSwim
|89
|78
|167
|76
|Joel
|104
|77
|181
|77
|Monkeyseemonkeydoodoo
|74
|76
|150
|77
|Taylor2000
|96
|76
|172
|77
|Aquatic Ursine
|70
|76
|146
|77
|der Hahn
|107
|76
|183
|77
|srosenb
|81
|76
|157
|82
|felipe ARGENTINA PRESENTE🇦🇷
|73
|75
|148
|82
|JazonGazon
|89
|75
|164
|82
|jaxjax
|96
|75
|171
|82
|tallswede80
|85
|75
|160
|82
|Swimmer IM
|68
|75
|143
|87
|AOCanSwim
|69
|74
|143
|87
|Skater
|72
|74
|146
|87
|AusBrownie
|80
|74
|154
|87
|LL_SWE
|54
|74
|128
|87
|Jesh
|98
|74
|172
|92
|PhillyMark
|88
|73
|161
|93
|Slap🧱Back72Gansta🪨shootRite
|73
|72
|145
|93
|NutZach
|22
|72
|94
|93
|ikkin
|66
|72
|138
|93
|kb8
|87
|72
|159
|93
|coach SVS
|70
|72
|142
|98
|oldmaster
|71
|70
|141
|98
|Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell
|91
|70
|161
|100
|SwimFitz
|62
|69
|131
|100
|Tarbs
|74
|69
|143
|100
|The Breastmaster
|84
|69
|153
|103
|*Visca Valencia*
|82
|68
|150
|103
|Timmy Cheng
|91
|68
|159
|103
|Torino
|80
|68
|148
|103
|NAZ92
|80
|68
|148
|107
|Bub09
|68
|67
|135
|107
|Don Guigui
|49
|67
|116
|107
|youngboyfrfr
|95
|67
|162
|107
|TaTa15
|47
|67
|114
|107
|Zam1650
|84
|67
|151
|107
|Bob1
|94
|67
|161
|107
|kg100
|106
|67
|173
|114
|June Tee
|69
|66
|135
|114
|Rumbuns
|56
|66
|122
|116
|SnapperHawk
|88
|65
|153
|116
|LéonQuadrupleGold
|53
|65
|118
|116
|Red Fish
|93
|65
|158
|119
|Tatertot
|98
|64
|162
|119
|Marzipan
|93
|64
|157
|119
|Walibi03
|48
|64
|112
|119
|Ajansz
|61
|64
|125
|123
|LegsFeedTheWolf
|80
|63
|143
|123
|GrindOnMyMind
|73
|63
|136
|123
|gllr0302
|80
|63
|143
|123
|Mr. Moral of the Story 2
|63
|63
|126
|123
|Isaac
|55
|63
|118
|128
|Cael&Coul
|102
|62
|164
|128
|Coach Tom
|76
|62
|138
|128
|Captain_Grubcat
|95
|62
|157
|128
|Sports Lover
|66
|62
|128
|128
|thatdudevid
|49
|62
|111
|128
|123456-ABS
|65
|62
|127
|134
|Amunnn
|75
|61
|136
|134
|RealSlimThomas
|75
|61
|136
|134
|snark
|94
|61
|155
|134
|Logsthedog
|106
|61
|167
|134
|Sherry Smit
|82
|61
|143
|134
|maestro
|94
|61
|155
|140
|Sportinindc
|72
|60
|132
|140
|Willswim
|107
|60
|167
|140
|Dean19
|45
|60
|105
|143
|Alpal1807
|92
|59
|151
|143
|lolbozo
|82
|59
|141
|145
|Swimkap
|62
|58
|120
|145
|Michelle
|88
|58
|146
|145
|BREASTSTROKER
|71
|58
|129
|145
|Le cygne
|53
|58
|111
|149
|SonnySwam
|92
|57
|149
|149
|Deimos Doran
|48
|57
|105
|149
|Edge
|74
|57
|131
|149
|Miss M
|61
|57
|118
|153
|DAAAAVE
|83
|54
|137
|153
|jeff
|110
|54
|164
|155
|AlphaX22
|54
|53
|107
|155
|Cam
|39
|53
|92
|155
|RonnyRon
|94
|53
|147
|158
|Andysup
|77
|52
|129
|159
|Swimmer28
|54
|50
|104
|159
|SalParadise
|63
|50
|113
|161
|old lady
|75
|49
|124
|161
|HSWIMMER97
|106
|49
|155
|163
|Koyun
|37
|47
|84
|164
|Dannick
|90
|46
|136
|165
|LPS04
|60
|45
|105
|166
|frostquake
|44
|44
|88
|166
|Narco
|85
|44
|129
|168
|Jack Ellison
|77
|43
|120
|169
|Nevernotcoaching
|64
|42
|106
|170
|KPD
|53
|41
|94
|170
|Kittykate
|45
|41
|86
|170
|JessicaChess
|45
|41
|86
|173
|d27greene
|44
|37
|81
|174
|bigfriendlyswimcoach
|51
|36
|87
|175
|ericlyleklein
|1
|0
|1
Day 2 Overall Standings (Day 1+Day 2)
|Screen Name
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Total
|1
|Olli L.
|125
|120
|245
|2
|theswimflationguru
|110
|107
|217
|3
|Perc.olator
|117
|100
|217
|4
|James SwimSwam
|132
|80
|212
|5
|blueabyss1117
|127
|84
|211
|6
|swimsns98
|114
|97
|211
|7
|backstrokebro
|109
|101
|210
|8
|tiddleEwinks
|99
|111
|210
|9
|Kevin_H
|121
|88
|209
|10
|Samboys
|120
|89
|209
|11
|Kevin
|110
|98
|208
|12
|Troyy
|103
|101
|204
|13
|CANADA >>>>
|116
|84
|200
|14
|oxyswim
|109
|88
|197
|15
|hollaback gurl
|104
|92
|196
|15
|100free on top
|104
|92
|196
|17
|Ralph
|114
|82
|196
|18
|TheRealSam
|92
|103
|195
|19
|n.o.o.d.l.e.s
|100
|95
|195
|20
|VicMasters
|96
|98
|194
|21
|Chlorine-Papa
|84
|108
|192
|22
|lukejman
|78
|114
|192
|23
|Big Cup of Bob
|97
|93
|190
|24
|Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh
|82
|108
|190
|25
|Doe
|96
|92
|188
|26
|Summer Mcintosh glazer
|92
|93
|185
|27
|ploki
|105
|79
|184
|28
|apples
|94
|90
|184
|29
|hrandria
|92
|92
|184
|30
|der Hahn
|107
|76
|183
|31
|snailSpace
|91
|91
|182
|32
|Noah
|92
|90
|182
|33
|DragonSwim
|97
|85
|182
|34
|Joel
|104
|77
|181
|35
|tw1nk4ts
|87
|92
|179
|36
|BstrokeDevil
|94
|84
|178
|36
|Jules
|94
|84
|178
|38
|Eagle22
|99
|79
|178
|39
|faye
|85
|92
|177
|40
|rememberwhen
|96
|81
|177
|41
|stanfordstan
|95
|82
|177
|42
|Gilrad Xyvers
|95
|80
|175
|43
|Wildlife
|72
|102
|174
|44
|Greg17815
|91
|83
|174
|45
|FrenchFan_UVA_STEM
|94
|80
|174
|46
|Girlzruleboyzdrül
|83
|90
|173
|47
|BJC_Swim
|89
|84
|173
|48
|nickim317
|92
|81
|173
|49
|kg100
|106
|67
|173
|50
|Taylor2000
|96
|76
|172
|51
|Jesh
|98
|74
|172
|52
|Mikey spance
|88
|84
|172
|53
|Ben 🫧🫧
|93
|78
|171
|54
|jaxjax
|96
|75
|171
|55
|WahooSwimFan
|84
|86
|170
|56
|Swim Observer
|77
|91
|168
|57
|Diveintoswim
|85
|83
|168
|58
|Willswim
|107
|60
|167
|59
|Logsthedog
|106
|61
|167
|60
|Kelsey
|82
|85
|167
|61
|SwumSwamSwim
|89
|78
|167
|62
|HANGRY!
|86
|79
|165
|63
|Cael&Coul
|102
|62
|164
|64
|JazonGazon
|89
|75
|164
|65
|jeff
|110
|54
|164
|66
|Robbie
|76
|87
|163
|67
|swammer1200
|80
|83
|163
|68
|GEORGE
|85
|78
|163
|69
|The Icelandic guy
|73
|89
|162
|70
|Tatertot
|98
|64
|162
|71
|youngboyfrfr
|95
|67
|162
|72
|PhillyMark
|88
|73
|161
|73
|Bob1
|94
|67
|161
|74
|Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell
|91
|70
|161
|75
|Ham S&D
|82
|78
|160
|76
|tallswede80
|85
|75
|160
|77
|KBKB
|78
|81
|159
|78
|Timmy Cheng
|91
|68
|159
|79
|emoney543
|71
|88
|159
|80
|kb8
|87
|72
|159
|81
|Swimmer24
|79
|79
|158
|82
|Excellent Floater
|64
|94
|158
|83
|Red Fish
|93
|65
|158
|84
|Marzipan
|93
|64
|157
|85
|Captain_Grubcat
|95
|62
|157
|86
|srosenb
|81
|76
|157
|87
|Bstswmch
|71
|85
|156
|88
|snark
|94
|61
|155
|89
|HSWIMMER97
|106
|49
|155
|90
|maestro
|94
|61
|155
|91
|BEARCATS2010
|63
|91
|154
|92
|AusBrownie
|80
|74
|154
|93
|ThePrestressedSpaz
|64
|90
|154
|94
|SnapperHawk
|88
|65
|153
|95
|The Breastmaster
|84
|69
|153
|96
|The Swim Scribe
|74
|79
|153
|97
|Emma
|74
|78
|152
|98
|Alpal1807
|92
|59
|151
|99
|Zam1650
|84
|67
|151
|100
|Monkeyseemonkeydoodoo
|74
|76
|150
|101
|*Visca Valencia*
|82
|68
|150
|102
|JaySawk
|70
|80
|150
|103
|RMS
|72
|78
|150
|104
|SonnySwam
|92
|57
|149
|105
|felipe ARGENTINA PRESENTE🇦🇷
|73
|75
|148
|106
|Torino
|80
|68
|148
|106
|NAZ92
|80
|68
|148
|108
|RonnyRon
|94
|53
|147
|109
|Aquatic Ursine
|70
|76
|146
|110
|Skater
|72
|74
|146
|111
|Michelle
|88
|58
|146
|112
|Gabs JP
|65
|81
|146
|113
|Slap🧱Back72Gansta🪨shootRite
|73
|72
|145
|114
|mlg.10
|58
|87
|145
|115
|LegsFeedTheWolf
|80
|63
|143
|116
|AOCanSwim
|69
|74
|143
|117
|gllr0302
|80
|63
|143
|118
|Tarbs
|74
|69
|143
|119
|Sherry Smit
|82
|61
|143
|120
|Swimmer IM
|68
|75
|143
|121
|coach SVS
|70
|72
|142
|122
|oldmaster
|71
|70
|141
|123
|lolbozo
|82
|59
|141
|124
|BeefEater
|59
|79
|138
|125
|Coach Tom
|76
|62
|138
|126
|ikkin
|66
|72
|138
|127
|DAAAAVE
|83
|54
|137
|128
|Dannick
|90
|46
|136
|129
|Amunnn
|75
|61
|136
|129
|RealSlimThomas
|75
|61
|136
|131
|GrindOnMyMind
|73
|63
|136
|132
|Rowotter
|56
|80
|136
|133
|Bub09
|68
|67
|135
|134
|June Tee
|69
|66
|135
|135
|jackcmccann
|50
|83
|133
|136
|Sportinindc
|72
|60
|132
|137
|SwimFitz
|62
|69
|131
|138
|Edge
|74
|57
|131
|139
|Andysup
|77
|52
|129
|140
|Narco
|85
|44
|129
|141
|BREASTSTROKER
|71
|58
|129
|142
|Sports Lover
|66
|62
|128
|143
|LL_SWE
|54
|74
|128
|144
|123456-ABS
|65
|62
|127
|145
|Mr. Moral of the Story 2
|63
|63
|126
|146
|Ajansz
|61
|64
|125
|147
|old lady
|75
|49
|124
|148
|Rumbuns
|56
|66
|122
|149
|Swimkap
|62
|58
|120
|150
|Jack Ellison
|77
|43
|120
|151
|LéonQuadrupleGold
|53
|65
|118
|152
|Isaac
|55
|63
|118
|153
|Miss M
|61
|57
|118
|154
|Don Guigui
|49
|67
|116
|154
|TaTa15
|47
|67
|114
|156
|SalParadise
|63
|50
|113
|157
|Walibi03
|48
|64
|112
|158
|thatdudevid
|49
|62
|111
|159
|Le cygne
|53
|58
|111
|160
|AlphaX22
|54
|53
|107
|161
|Nevernotcoaching
|64
|42
|106
|162
|Deimos Doran
|48
|57
|105
|163
|Dean19
|45
|60
|105
|164
|LPS04
|60
|45
|105
|165
|Swimmer28
|54
|50
|104
|166
|KPD
|53
|41
|94
|167
|NutZach
|22
|72
|94
|168
|Cam
|39
|53
|92
|169
|frostquake
|44
|44
|88
|170
|bigfriendlyswimcoach
|51
|36
|87
|171
|Kittykate
|45
|41
|86
|171
|JessicaChess
|45
|41
|86
|173
|Koyun
|37
|47
|84
|174
|d27greene
|44
|37
|81
|175
|ericlyleklein
|1
|0
|1
Ties aren’t showing for these tables!
Well now I’m hoping to score 91 points each remaining day.