2024 SC Worlds: Day 2 Pick ‘Em Contest Standings

2024 Short Course World Championships

Day 2 is in the books and there have been some changes in the standings in the Pick Em Contest. After sitting in 3rd yesterday, Olli L now moves to the top of the rankings after scoring 120 points on day 2.

It is important to note that Olli L has declared they are not eligible for prizes. lukejman scored the 2nd most points on day 2 with 114 and sits in 22nd place after scoring only 78 on day 1. This menas that lukejman earns the the day 2 free subscription to SwimSwam Magazine.

After leading through day 1, SwimSwam’s own James Sutherland fell to 4th. He scored 80 points today, the t-59th best total on the day.

Day 2 Top 4s

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

  1. Regan Smith (USA) – 54.55 ***NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD***
  2. Katharine Berkoff (USA) – 54.93
  3. Ingrid Wilm (CAN) – 55.75
  4. Iona Anderson (AUS) – 56.08

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

  1. Miron Lifintsev (NAB) – 48.76 ***NEW WORLD JUNIOR RECORD***
  2. Hubert Kos (HUN) -48.79
  3. Kacper Stokowski (POL) – 49.16
  4. Pavel Sumusenko (NAB) – 49.20

Women’s 50 Butterfly – Finals

  1. Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 24.01
  2. Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) – 24.43
  3. Alexandria Perkins (AUS) – 24.68
  4. Arina Surkova (NAB) -24.84

Men’s 50 Butterfly – Finals

  1. Noe Ponti (SUI) – 21.32 ***NEW WORLD RECORD***
  2. Ilya Kharun (CAN) – 21.67
  3. Nyls Korstanje (NED) -21.68
  4. Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) – 22.00

Women’s 800 Freestyle – Final Heat

  1. Lani Pallister (AUS) – 8:01.95 ***NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD***
  2. Isabel Gose (GER) – 8:05.42
  3. Katie Grimes (USA) – 8:05.90
  4. Paige Madden (USA) – 8:07.22

Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay – Final

  1. Neutral Athlete B (M. Lifintsev, K. Prigoda, A. Surkova, D. Trofimova) – 1:35.36
  2. Canada (K. Masse, F. Knox, I. Kharun, I. Wilm) – 1:35.94
  3. USA (S. Casas, M. Andrew, R. Smith, K. Berkoff) – 1:36.20
  4. Australia – 1:36.78

Some events were quite predictable today. For example, Regan Smith was picked first in the women’s 100 back for 172 out of the 175 entries. The men’s 100 backstroke saw the opposite as Miron Lifintsev was only picked by 78 entries.

Gretchen Walsh was picked first in the women’s 50 fly by 142 entries, although most of the rest picked Kate Douglass who scratched the event a few days ago. Noe Ponti was also a favorite for entries as he was picked to win the 50 fly 157 times.

Day 2 ONLY Points

Screen Name Day 1 Day 2 Total
1 Olli L. 125 120 245
2 lukejman 78 114 192
3 tiddleEwinks 99 111 210
4 Chlorine-Papa 84 108 192
4 Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh 82 108 190
6 theswimflationguru 110 107 217
7 TheRealSam 92 103 195
8 Wildlife 72 102 174
9 Troyy 103 101 204
9 backstrokebro 109 101 210
11 Perc.olator 117 100 217
12 Kevin 110 98 208
12 VicMasters 96 98 194
14 swimsns98 114 97 211
15 n.o.o.d.l.e.s 100 95 195
16 Excellent Floater 64 94 158
17 Summer Mcintosh glazer 92 93 185
17 Big Cup of Bob 97 93 190
19 Doe 96 92 188
19 faye 85 92 177
19 hollaback gurl 104 92 196
19 100free on top 104 92 196
19 hrandria 92 92 184
19 tw1nk4ts 87 92 179
25 BEARCATS2010 63 91 154
25 Swim Observer 77 91 168
25 snailSpace 91 91 182
28 Girlzruleboyzdrül 83 90 173
28 Noah 92 90 182
28 ThePrestressedSpaz 64 90 154
28 apples 94 90 184
32 The Icelandic guy 73 89 162
32 Samboys 120 89 209
34 Kevin_H 121 88 209
34 oxyswim 109 88 197
34 emoney543 71 88 159
37 Robbie 76 87 163
37 mlg.10 58 87 145
39 WahooSwimFan 84 86 170
40 Bstswmch 71 85 156
40 Kelsey 82 85 167
40 DragonSwim 97 85 182
43 CANADA >>>> 116 84 200
43 BJC_Swim 89 84 173
43 BstrokeDevil 94 84 178
43 blueabyss1117 127 84 211
43 Mikey spance 88 84 172
43 Jules 94 84 178
49 jackcmccann 50 83 133
49 swammer1200 80 83 163
49 Greg17815 91 83 174
49 Diveintoswim 85 83 168
53 stanfordstan 95 82 177
53 Ralph 114 82 196
55 KBKB 78 81 159
55 nickim317 92 81 173
55 rememberwhen 96 81 177
55 Gabs JP 65 81 146
59 James SwimSwam 132 80 212
59 Rowotter 56 80 136
59 Gilrad Xyvers 95 80 175
59 JaySawk 70 80 150
59 FrenchFan_UVA_STEM 94 80 174
64 BeefEater 59 79 138
64 Swimmer24 79 79 158
64 ploki 105 79 184
64 HANGRY! 86 79 165
64 The Swim Scribe 74 79 153
64 Eagle22 99 79 178
70 Ben 🫧🫧 93 78 171
70 GEORGE 85 78 163
70 Emma 74 78 152
70 RMS 72 78 150
70 Ham S&D 82 78 160
70 SwumSwamSwim 89 78 167
76 Joel 104 77 181
77 Monkeyseemonkeydoodoo 74 76 150
77 Taylor2000 96 76 172
77 Aquatic Ursine 70 76 146
77 der Hahn 107 76 183
77 srosenb 81 76 157
82 felipe ARGENTINA PRESENTE🇦🇷 73 75 148
82 JazonGazon 89 75 164
82 jaxjax 96 75 171
82 tallswede80 85 75 160
82 Swimmer IM 68 75 143
87 AOCanSwim 69 74 143
87 Skater 72 74 146
87 AusBrownie 80 74 154
87 LL_SWE 54 74 128
87 Jesh 98 74 172
92 PhillyMark 88 73 161
93 Slap🧱Back72Gansta🪨shootRite 73 72 145
93 NutZach 22 72 94
93 ikkin 66 72 138
93 kb8 87 72 159
93 coach SVS 70 72 142
98 oldmaster 71 70 141
98 Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell 91 70 161
100 SwimFitz 62 69 131
100 Tarbs 74 69 143
100 The Breastmaster 84 69 153
103 *Visca Valencia* 82 68 150
103 Timmy Cheng 91 68 159
103 Torino 80 68 148
103 NAZ92 80 68 148
107 Bub09 68 67 135
107 Don Guigui 49 67 116
107 youngboyfrfr 95 67 162
107 TaTa15 47 67 114
107 Zam1650 84 67 151
107 Bob1 94 67 161
107 kg100 106 67 173
114 June Tee 69 66 135
114 Rumbuns 56 66 122
116 SnapperHawk 88 65 153
116 LéonQuadrupleGold 53 65 118
116 Red Fish 93 65 158
119 Tatertot 98 64 162
119 Marzipan 93 64 157
119 Walibi03 48 64 112
119 Ajansz 61 64 125
123 LegsFeedTheWolf 80 63 143
123 GrindOnMyMind 73 63 136
123 gllr0302 80 63 143
123 Mr. Moral of the Story 2 63 63 126
123 Isaac 55 63 118
128 Cael&Coul 102 62 164
128 Coach Tom 76 62 138
128 Captain_Grubcat 95 62 157
128 Sports Lover 66 62 128
128 thatdudevid 49 62 111
128 123456-ABS 65 62 127
134 Amunnn 75 61 136
134 RealSlimThomas 75 61 136
134 snark 94 61 155
134 Logsthedog 106 61 167
134 Sherry Smit 82 61 143
134 maestro 94 61 155
140 Sportinindc 72 60 132
140 Willswim 107 60 167
140 Dean19 45 60 105
143 Alpal1807 92 59 151
143 lolbozo 82 59 141
145 Swimkap 62 58 120
145 Michelle 88 58 146
145 BREASTSTROKER 71 58 129
145 Le cygne 53 58 111
149 SonnySwam 92 57 149
149 Deimos Doran 48 57 105
149 Edge 74 57 131
149 Miss M 61 57 118
153 DAAAAVE 83 54 137
153 jeff 110 54 164
155 AlphaX22 54 53 107
155 Cam 39 53 92
155 RonnyRon 94 53 147
158 Andysup 77 52 129
159 Swimmer28 54 50 104
159 SalParadise 63 50 113
161 old lady 75 49 124
161 HSWIMMER97 106 49 155
163 Koyun 37 47 84
164 Dannick 90 46 136
165 LPS04 60 45 105
166 frostquake 44 44 88
166 Narco 85 44 129
168 Jack Ellison 77 43 120
169 Nevernotcoaching 64 42 106
170 KPD 53 41 94
170 Kittykate 45 41 86
170 JessicaChess 45 41 86
173 d27greene 44 37 81
174 bigfriendlyswimcoach 51 36 87
175 ericlyleklein 1 0 1

Day 2 Overall Standings (Day 1+Day 2)

Screen Name Day 1 Day 2 Total
1 Olli L. 125 120 245
2 theswimflationguru 110 107 217
3 Perc.olator 117 100 217
4 James SwimSwam 132 80 212
5 blueabyss1117 127 84 211
6 swimsns98 114 97 211
7 backstrokebro 109 101 210
8 tiddleEwinks 99 111 210
9 Kevin_H 121 88 209
10 Samboys 120 89 209
11 Kevin 110 98 208
12 Troyy 103 101 204
13 CANADA >>>> 116 84 200
14 oxyswim 109 88 197
15 hollaback gurl 104 92 196
15 100free on top 104 92 196
17 Ralph 114 82 196
18 TheRealSam 92 103 195
19 n.o.o.d.l.e.s 100 95 195
20 VicMasters 96 98 194
21 Chlorine-Papa 84 108 192
22 lukejman 78 114 192
23 Big Cup of Bob 97 93 190
24 Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh 82 108 190
25 Doe 96 92 188
26 Summer Mcintosh glazer 92 93 185
27 ploki 105 79 184
28 apples 94 90 184
29 hrandria 92 92 184
30 der Hahn 107 76 183
31 snailSpace 91 91 182
32 Noah 92 90 182
33 DragonSwim 97 85 182
34 Joel 104 77 181
35 tw1nk4ts 87 92 179
36 BstrokeDevil 94 84 178
36 Jules 94 84 178
38 Eagle22 99 79 178
39 faye 85 92 177
40 rememberwhen 96 81 177
41 stanfordstan 95 82 177
42 Gilrad Xyvers 95 80 175
43 Wildlife 72 102 174
44 Greg17815 91 83 174
45 FrenchFan_UVA_STEM 94 80 174
46 Girlzruleboyzdrül 83 90 173
47 BJC_Swim 89 84 173
48 nickim317 92 81 173
49 kg100 106 67 173
50 Taylor2000 96 76 172
51 Jesh 98 74 172
52 Mikey spance 88 84 172
53 Ben 🫧🫧 93 78 171
54 jaxjax 96 75 171
55 WahooSwimFan 84 86 170
56 Swim Observer 77 91 168
57 Diveintoswim 85 83 168
58 Willswim 107 60 167
59 Logsthedog 106 61 167
60 Kelsey 82 85 167
61 SwumSwamSwim 89 78 167
62 HANGRY! 86 79 165
63 Cael&Coul 102 62 164
64 JazonGazon 89 75 164
65 jeff 110 54 164
66 Robbie 76 87 163
67 swammer1200 80 83 163
68 GEORGE 85 78 163
69 The Icelandic guy 73 89 162
70 Tatertot 98 64 162
71 youngboyfrfr 95 67 162
72 PhillyMark 88 73 161
73 Bob1 94 67 161
74 Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell 91 70 161
75 Ham S&D 82 78 160
76 tallswede80 85 75 160
77 KBKB 78 81 159
78 Timmy Cheng 91 68 159
79 emoney543 71 88 159
80 kb8 87 72 159
81 Swimmer24 79 79 158
82 Excellent Floater 64 94 158
83 Red Fish 93 65 158
84 Marzipan 93 64 157
85 Captain_Grubcat 95 62 157
86 srosenb 81 76 157
87 Bstswmch 71 85 156
88 snark 94 61 155
89 HSWIMMER97 106 49 155
90 maestro 94 61 155
91 BEARCATS2010 63 91 154
92 AusBrownie 80 74 154
93 ThePrestressedSpaz 64 90 154
94 SnapperHawk 88 65 153
95 The Breastmaster 84 69 153
96 The Swim Scribe 74 79 153
97 Emma 74 78 152
98 Alpal1807 92 59 151
99 Zam1650 84 67 151
100 Monkeyseemonkeydoodoo 74 76 150
101 *Visca Valencia* 82 68 150
102 JaySawk 70 80 150
103 RMS 72 78 150
104 SonnySwam 92 57 149
105 felipe ARGENTINA PRESENTE🇦🇷 73 75 148
106 Torino 80 68 148
106 NAZ92 80 68 148
108 RonnyRon 94 53 147
109 Aquatic Ursine 70 76 146
110 Skater 72 74 146
111 Michelle 88 58 146
112 Gabs JP 65 81 146
113 Slap🧱Back72Gansta🪨shootRite 73 72 145
114 mlg.10 58 87 145
115 LegsFeedTheWolf 80 63 143
116 AOCanSwim 69 74 143
117 gllr0302 80 63 143
118 Tarbs 74 69 143
119 Sherry Smit 82 61 143
120 Swimmer IM 68 75 143
121 coach SVS 70 72 142
122 oldmaster 71 70 141
123 lolbozo 82 59 141
124 BeefEater 59 79 138
125 Coach Tom 76 62 138
126 ikkin 66 72 138
127 DAAAAVE 83 54 137
128 Dannick 90 46 136
129 Amunnn 75 61 136
129 RealSlimThomas 75 61 136
131 GrindOnMyMind 73 63 136
132 Rowotter 56 80 136
133 Bub09 68 67 135
134 June Tee 69 66 135
135 jackcmccann 50 83 133
136 Sportinindc 72 60 132
137 SwimFitz 62 69 131
138 Edge 74 57 131
139 Andysup 77 52 129
140 Narco 85 44 129
141 BREASTSTROKER 71 58 129
142 Sports Lover 66 62 128
143 LL_SWE 54 74 128
144 123456-ABS 65 62 127
145 Mr. Moral of the Story 2 63 63 126
146 Ajansz 61 64 125
147 old lady 75 49 124
148 Rumbuns 56 66 122
149 Swimkap 62 58 120
150 Jack Ellison 77 43 120
151 LéonQuadrupleGold 53 65 118
152 Isaac 55 63 118
153 Miss M 61 57 118
154 Don Guigui 49 67 116
154 TaTa15 47 67 114
156 SalParadise 63 50 113
157 Walibi03 48 64 112
158 thatdudevid 49 62 111
159 Le cygne 53 58 111
160 AlphaX22 54 53 107
161 Nevernotcoaching 64 42 106
162 Deimos Doran 48 57 105
163 Dean19 45 60 105
164 LPS04 60 45 105
165 Swimmer28 54 50 104
166 KPD 53 41 94
167 NutZach 22 72 94
168 Cam 39 53 92
169 frostquake 44 44 88
170 bigfriendlyswimcoach 51 36 87
171 Kittykate 45 41 86
171 JessicaChess 45 41 86
173 Koyun 37 47 84
174 d27greene 44 37 81
175 ericlyleklein 1 0 1

 

