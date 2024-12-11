2024 SC Worlds: Day 2 Pick ‘Em Contest Standings

2024 Short Course World Championships

Day 2 is in the books and there have been some changes in the standings in the Pick Em Contest. After sitting in 3rd yesterday, Olli L now moves to the top of the rankings after scoring 120 points on day 2.

It is important to note that Olli L has declared they are not eligible for prizes. lukejman scored the 2nd most points on day 2 with 114 and sits in 22nd place after scoring only 78 on day 1. This menas that lukejman earns the the day 2 free subscription to SwimSwam Magazine.

After leading through day 1, SwimSwam’s own James Sutherland fell to 4th. He scored 80 points today, the t-59th best total on the day.

Day 2 Top 4s

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

Regan Smith (USA) – 54.55 ***NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD*** Katharine Berkoff (USA) – 54.93 Ingrid Wilm (CAN) – 55.75 Iona Anderson (AUS) – 56.08

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

Miron Lifintsev (NAB) – 48.76 ***NEW WORLD JUNIOR RECORD*** Hubert Kos (HUN) -48.79 Kacper Stokowski (POL) – 49.16 Pavel Sumusenko (NAB) – 49.20

Women’s 50 Butterfly – Finals

Gretchen Walsh (USA) – 24.01 Beryl Gastaldello (FRA) – 24.43 Alexandria Perkins (AUS) – 24.68 Arina Surkova (NAB) -24.84

Men’s 50 Butterfly – Finals

Noe Ponti (SUI) – 21.32 ***NEW WORLD RECORD*** Ilya Kharun (CAN) – 21.67 Nyls Korstanje (NED) -21.68 Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) – 22.00

Women’s 800 Freestyle – Final Heat

Lani Pallister (AUS) – 8:01.95 ***NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD*** Isabel Gose (GER) – 8:05.42 Katie Grimes (USA) – 8:05.90 Paige Madden (USA) – 8:07.22

Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay – Final

Neutral Athlete B (M. Lifintsev, K. Prigoda, A. Surkova, D. Trofimova) – 1:35.36 Canada (K. Masse, F. Knox, I. Kharun, I. Wilm) – 1:35.94 USA (S. Casas, M. Andrew, R. Smith, K. Berkoff) – 1:36.20 Australia – 1:36.78

Some events were quite predictable today. For example, Regan Smith was picked first in the women’s 100 back for 172 out of the 175 entries. The men’s 100 backstroke saw the opposite as Miron Lifintsev was only picked by 78 entries.

Gretchen Walsh was picked first in the women’s 50 fly by 142 entries, although most of the rest picked Kate Douglass who scratched the event a few days ago. Noe Ponti was also a favorite for entries as he was picked to win the 50 fly 157 times.

Day 2 ONLY Points

Screen Name Day 1 Day 2 Total 1 Olli L. 125 120 245 2 lukejman 78 114 192 3 tiddleEwinks 99 111 210 4 Chlorine-Papa 84 108 192 4 Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh 82 108 190 6 theswimflationguru 110 107 217 7 TheRealSam 92 103 195 8 Wildlife 72 102 174 9 Troyy 103 101 204 9 backstrokebro 109 101 210 11 Perc.olator 117 100 217 12 Kevin 110 98 208 12 VicMasters 96 98 194 14 swimsns98 114 97 211 15 n.o.o.d.l.e.s 100 95 195 16 Excellent Floater 64 94 158 17 Summer Mcintosh glazer 92 93 185 17 Big Cup of Bob 97 93 190 19 Doe 96 92 188 19 faye 85 92 177 19 hollaback gurl 104 92 196 19 100free on top 104 92 196 19 hrandria 92 92 184 19 tw1nk4ts 87 92 179 25 BEARCATS2010 63 91 154 25 Swim Observer 77 91 168 25 snailSpace 91 91 182 28 Girlzruleboyzdrül 83 90 173 28 Noah 92 90 182 28 ThePrestressedSpaz 64 90 154 28 apples 94 90 184 32 The Icelandic guy 73 89 162 32 Samboys 120 89 209 34 Kevin_H 121 88 209 34 oxyswim 109 88 197 34 emoney543 71 88 159 37 Robbie 76 87 163 37 mlg.10 58 87 145 39 WahooSwimFan 84 86 170 40 Bstswmch 71 85 156 40 Kelsey 82 85 167 40 DragonSwim 97 85 182 43 CANADA >>>> 116 84 200 43 BJC_Swim 89 84 173 43 BstrokeDevil 94 84 178 43 blueabyss1117 127 84 211 43 Mikey spance 88 84 172 43 Jules 94 84 178 49 jackcmccann 50 83 133 49 swammer1200 80 83 163 49 Greg17815 91 83 174 49 Diveintoswim 85 83 168 53 stanfordstan 95 82 177 53 Ralph 114 82 196 55 KBKB 78 81 159 55 nickim317 92 81 173 55 rememberwhen 96 81 177 55 Gabs JP 65 81 146 59 James SwimSwam 132 80 212 59 Rowotter 56 80 136 59 Gilrad Xyvers 95 80 175 59 JaySawk 70 80 150 59 FrenchFan_UVA_STEM 94 80 174 64 BeefEater 59 79 138 64 Swimmer24 79 79 158 64 ploki 105 79 184 64 HANGRY! 86 79 165 64 The Swim Scribe 74 79 153 64 Eagle22 99 79 178 70 Ben 🫧🫧 93 78 171 70 GEORGE 85 78 163 70 Emma 74 78 152 70 RMS 72 78 150 70 Ham S&D 82 78 160 70 SwumSwamSwim 89 78 167 76 Joel 104 77 181 77 Monkeyseemonkeydoodoo 74 76 150 77 Taylor2000 96 76 172 77 Aquatic Ursine 70 76 146 77 der Hahn 107 76 183 77 srosenb 81 76 157 82 felipe ARGENTINA PRESENTE🇦🇷 73 75 148 82 JazonGazon 89 75 164 82 jaxjax 96 75 171 82 tallswede80 85 75 160 82 Swimmer IM 68 75 143 87 AOCanSwim 69 74 143 87 Skater 72 74 146 87 AusBrownie 80 74 154 87 LL_SWE 54 74 128 87 Jesh 98 74 172 92 PhillyMark 88 73 161 93 Slap🧱Back72Gansta🪨shootRite 73 72 145 93 NutZach 22 72 94 93 ikkin 66 72 138 93 kb8 87 72 159 93 coach SVS 70 72 142 98 oldmaster 71 70 141 98 Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell 91 70 161 100 SwimFitz 62 69 131 100 Tarbs 74 69 143 100 The Breastmaster 84 69 153 103 *Visca Valencia* 82 68 150 103 Timmy Cheng 91 68 159 103 Torino 80 68 148 103 NAZ92 80 68 148 107 Bub09 68 67 135 107 Don Guigui 49 67 116 107 youngboyfrfr 95 67 162 107 TaTa15 47 67 114 107 Zam1650 84 67 151 107 Bob1 94 67 161 107 kg100 106 67 173 114 June Tee 69 66 135 114 Rumbuns 56 66 122 116 SnapperHawk 88 65 153 116 LéonQuadrupleGold 53 65 118 116 Red Fish 93 65 158 119 Tatertot 98 64 162 119 Marzipan 93 64 157 119 Walibi03 48 64 112 119 Ajansz 61 64 125 123 LegsFeedTheWolf 80 63 143 123 GrindOnMyMind 73 63 136 123 gllr0302 80 63 143 123 Mr. Moral of the Story 2 63 63 126 123 Isaac 55 63 118 128 Cael&Coul 102 62 164 128 Coach Tom 76 62 138 128 Captain_Grubcat 95 62 157 128 Sports Lover 66 62 128 128 thatdudevid 49 62 111 128 123456-ABS 65 62 127 134 Amunnn 75 61 136 134 RealSlimThomas 75 61 136 134 snark 94 61 155 134 Logsthedog 106 61 167 134 Sherry Smit 82 61 143 134 maestro 94 61 155 140 Sportinindc 72 60 132 140 Willswim 107 60 167 140 Dean19 45 60 105 143 Alpal1807 92 59 151 143 lolbozo 82 59 141 145 Swimkap 62 58 120 145 Michelle 88 58 146 145 BREASTSTROKER 71 58 129 145 Le cygne 53 58 111 149 SonnySwam 92 57 149 149 Deimos Doran 48 57 105 149 Edge 74 57 131 149 Miss M 61 57 118 153 DAAAAVE 83 54 137 153 jeff 110 54 164 155 AlphaX22 54 53 107 155 Cam 39 53 92 155 RonnyRon 94 53 147 158 Andysup 77 52 129 159 Swimmer28 54 50 104 159 SalParadise 63 50 113 161 old lady 75 49 124 161 HSWIMMER97 106 49 155 163 Koyun 37 47 84 164 Dannick 90 46 136 165 LPS04 60 45 105 166 frostquake 44 44 88 166 Narco 85 44 129 168 Jack Ellison 77 43 120 169 Nevernotcoaching 64 42 106 170 KPD 53 41 94 170 Kittykate 45 41 86 170 JessicaChess 45 41 86 173 d27greene 44 37 81 174 bigfriendlyswimcoach 51 36 87 175 ericlyleklein 1 0 1

Day 2 Overall Standings (Day 1+Day 2)