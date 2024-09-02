2024 Paralympic Games: Maria Carolina Gomes Santiago Nearly Breaks WR During Day 5 Prelims

2024 SUMMER PARALYMPIC GAMES

Several Paralympic Records fell during day 5 prelims at the 2024 Paralympic Games, setting up for an exciting night of finals action.

Competing in the Women’s S13 50m Freestyle, S12 Brazilian star Maria Carolina Gomes Santiago was the top qualifier in the event, besting swimmers a class above her. Gomes Santiago posted a time of 26.71, breaking her own S12 Paralympic Record. She already holds the World Record in the event as well as she swam a time of 26.61 back in May, a time that could certainly be in jeopardy during finals.

Earlier in the session, American Morgan Stickney set a new Paralympic Record in the Women’s S7 400m freestyle, claiming the top seed into finals with a 4:56.69. Like Gomes Santigao, Stickney also set a new World Record in her event earlier this year, swimming a 4:51.50 at the US Paralympic Trials in late June. Her teammate McKenzie Coan qualified second in the race to give the Americans a 1-2 lead going into finals.

The final Paralympic Record of the morning came in the Men’s S9 50m Freestyle, where Italian Simone Barlaam finished in a time of 24.24, easily taking the top seed into the final. In the same heat, China’s Xie Zhili dropped a new Asian Record of 25.48 as well to qualify 5th.

In the final event of the morning, the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay – 34 Points, the US team of Hannah Aspden, Morgan Ray, Yaseen El-Demerdash, and Christie Raleigh-Crossley combined for a time of 4:36.75, setting a new Americas Record. The team ultimately qualified 4th for the final and will look to upset the top seeded Netherlands team, who led the heats by nearly 5 seconds with a time of 4:28.77.

Other Top Seeds For Finals: