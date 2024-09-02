Philippines Jr National Team Member Heather White sends verbal to Duke University (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Heather White of Bellevue Club Swim Team in Bellevue, Washington, has verbally committed to swim for Duke University beginning in the fall of 2025. She currently resides in Bellevue, Washington, but grew up in the Philippines. White represents the Philippine Swimming Federation, and is a member of the Philippine National Junior Team.

Her older brother, Ruben White, also swam for the Philippines Junior National Team, and currently attends the University of Cambridge in England.

‘I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Duke University! I have been blessed with the endless support from all my coaches, friends, and family who have stuck by me throughout my journey. And to my parents, I would not have this opportunity without their unconditional support and sacrifice. Thank you to the coaching staff and the team at Duke for making me feel welcome and directing me throughout this process. GO BLUE DEVILS! ’

At the Jr World Championships in 2023, (Heather) White competed in 4 individual events and led off Philippines’ 4×100 mixed free relay. She swam a 58.32, a best time, to help Philippines finish 13th in prelims. White also swam best times in the 50 free (26.65), where she placed 30th, 200 free (2:08.19) to place 35th, and 100 fly (1:03.70) to place 32nd. In her individual 100 free, she swam a 58.57 for 36th.

White went on to lower all of those bests at the Asian Age Group Championships (LCM), swimming times of 26.47 in the 50 free, 57.86 in the 100 free, 2:07.55 in the 200 free, 4:32.47 in the 400 free, and 1:03.09 in the 100 fly.

At her first short course yards meet after arriving at Bellevue, White swam at Speedo Winter Juniors, where she established best times of 23.48 in the 50 free, 50.38 in the 100 free, and 55.53 in the 100 fly.

White most recently competed at Speedo Summer Champs in July, where she lowered her 100 free PB to 57.01 to place 25th. She went on to Time Trial the 100 fly, dipping under the 1:03 barrier for the first time with a 1:02.47.

Event SCY LCM SCY conversion 50 free 23.48 26.12 (22.81) 100 free 50.38 57.01 (49.91) 200 free — 2:07.45 (1:51.93) 100 fly 55.53 1:02.47 55.01

Duke is in the ACC, which will add Cal and Stanford this fall. Last year, the Blue Devils surged under first year head coach Brian Barnes, who came over from NC State, a consistent NCAA top 10 program.

Duke placed 5th at the 2024 ACC Championships before going on to place 16th at NCAAs—the school’s best ever finish. The Blue Devils will look to build upon their success, with Kaelyn Gridley and diver Margo O’Meara, their 2 highest scorers, returning this season.

White’s converted times are right on what it took to qualify for a scoring swim at the 2024 ACCs, with 22.71/49.77 in the 50/100 free making it back to the ‘C’ final. White will look to bolster Duke’s sprint group and relays upon her arrival in Durham, as her converted 50 free and 100 free times would have ranked 5th and 3rd, respectively.

Duke’s elite academic reputation, along with their recent success has attracted top recruits in this year’s senior class as the Blue Devils’ class of 2025 is the best since at least 2022, so far. Swimmers like NJ state champion Sidney Arcella (sprint free), Illinois state champion Tierney Lenahan (back), Winter Juniors qualifier Scarlett McGlinchey (breast/IM), and Canadian Trials qualifier Neala Klein (distance free) are all set to join Duke’s class of 2029. Arcella, who owns PBs of 22.91/49.08 in the 50/100 free, will join White in boosting Duke’s relays next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.