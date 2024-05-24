2024 Mare Nostrum Canet: All The Links You Need

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON

Saturday, May 25th & Sunday, May 26th

Prelims at 9am local (3am ET)/Finals at 5:30pm local (11:30am ET)

Canet, France

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Event

The first stop of the 2024 Mare Nostrum Tour kicks off tomorrow in Canet-en-Roussillon, France with a wealth of international talent set to take to the pool.

As a reminder, this year’s Mare Nostrum includes the following meets:

Canet, FRA – May 25-26

Barcelona, ESP – May 29-30

Monaco – June 1-2

The three-stop series is celebrating its 30th anniversary and has added another way to earn prize money to celebrate. An additional €1050 will be awarded to a swimmer to sweep an event at all three stops. (Swimmers in the 800/1500 have to participate in Monaco in at least one of the events).

Like last year, swimmers can earn money for the best World Aquatics (formerly FINA) points swim. Swimmers also earn money for placing in the top three in an event. Swim tour records earn the athletes €750.

The initial entries for Canet reveal several of last year’s contenders back in the mix, including Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden, Tomoru Honda of Japan and Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong.

However, notable names to the tune of Michael Andrew of the United States and Cate Campbell of Australia are missing, reflecting how both nation’s Olympic Trials are coming up next month.

Below are some of the key talent to watch per nation as the first stop unfolds with Olympic bids on the line for some of these competitors as a last-chance competition.

Austria – Simon Bucher

Belgium – Sarah Dumont, Valentine Dumont

Canada – Kylie Masse, Ingrid Wilm

Egypt – Abdelrahman Elaraby

France – Beryl Gastaldello, Maxime Grousset, Melanie Henique, Antoine Herlem, Damien Joly, Anastasia Kirpichnikova, Pauline Mahieu, Mehdy Metella, Mary-Ambre Moluh, Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, Analia Pigree, Emma Terebo, Marie Wattel

Great Britain – Lewis Fraser, Archie Goodburn, Kara Hanlon, Daniel Jervis, Ed Mildred, Jacob Peters, Matthew Ward, Jacob Whittle, James Wilby

Hong Kong – Adam Chillingworth, Siobhan Haughey, Ian Ho

Hungary – Eszter Bekesi, Adam Jaszo, Ajna Kesely, Viktoria Mihalyvari-Farkas, Dora Molnar, Nikolett Padar, Szebasztian Szabo, David Verraszto

Israel – Anastasia Gorbenko

Japan – Reona Aoki, Yu Hanguruma, Tomoru Honda, Nagisa Ikemoto, Waka Kobori, Katsuhiro Matsumoto, Shiho Matsumoto, Tomoyuki Matsushita, Mio Narita, Yui Ohashi, Hidekazu Takehara, Ageha Tanigawa, Genki Terakado, Ippei Watanabe

Netherlands – Koen de Groot, Imani de Jong, Maaike de Waard, Thomas Jansen, Nyls Korstanje, Stan Pjinenberg, Marrit Steenbergen, Kira Toussaint, Thomas Verhoeven

Singapore – Quah Jing Wen, Quah Ting Wen, Quah Zheng Wen, Letitia Sim, Levenia Sim

Slovenia – Neza Klancar

South Africa – Chad Le Clos

Spain – Mireia Belmonte, Cesar Castro Valle, Lidon Munoz, Jessica Vall, Alba Vazquez

Sweden – Louise Hansson, Sophie Hansson, Sara Junevik, Sarah Sjostrom

Switzerland – Nils Liess

Trinidad & Tobago – Dylan Carter

Tunisia – Ahned Jaouadi

Ukraine – Andrii Govorov