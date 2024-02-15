2024 Horizon League Champs Day 1: IUPUI Cracks Men’s 200 Medley Relay Meet Record

2024 HORIZON LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 1)

MEN

Oakland – 74 IUPUI – 72 Cleveland State – 66 Youngstown State/Milwaukee – 58 – UW Green Bay – 26

WOMEN

Oakland – 116 IUPUI- 105 Milwaukee Panthers – 100 Youngstown State University – 88 Cleveland State University – 69 UW Green Bay – 57

The 2024 Horizon League Championships kicked off tonight at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis, where the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are seeking their 11th-straight men’s and women’s Horizon League titles. Night one of the meet saw Oakland jump out to leads in both the men’s and women’s meets.

There was a meet record broken on Wednesday night, however, it was broken by IUPUI in the one event the Golden Grizzlies didn’t win on the night. The Jags won the men’s 200 medley relay in 1:25.17, seeing Jack Gallob (21.89), Logan Kelly (23.37), Kevin Burke (20.47), and Spencer Jyawook (19.44) team up to earn the win. Moreover, they set a new Horizon League Championship Record with the performance.

The men’s 800 free relay saw Oakland on top, with Harry Nicholson (1:36.14), Jack Wike (1:36.48), Sofus Balladone (1:36.52), and Jonas Cantrell (1:35.46) combine to clock a 6:24.60. They were just off the HL Record of 6:23.41, which Oakland set last year with a relay that had Nicholson and Cantrell on it.

On the women’s side, the Golden Grizzlies kicked off the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, clocking a 1:42.39. Clarissa Bezuidenhout led off in 26.29, Bella Gary split 28.46 on breast, Sophia Davis swam a 24.53 on fly, and Sam Thiessen anchored in 23.11 to get the job done. Cleveland State’s Grace Chelf anchored her relay in a speedy 22.77 but it wasn’t quite enough, and the CSU team came in 3rd.

Oakland would go on to win the women’s 800 free relay as well. Jordyn Shipps (1:48.68), Nora Molnar (1:51.22), Mia Englender (1:49.99), and Sam Thiessen (1:51.17) put up a 7:21.06, winning the race by over 2 seconds. IUPUI’s Emmaleigh Zietlow got her team out to a lead with an excellent 1:47.10 lead-off leg, however, the Jags would end up coming in 4th.

Oakland also managed to win on the boards today. Elleana Chalifoux took women’s 3-meter diving with a score of 323.35, cracking the Horizon League Championship Record.