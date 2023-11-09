2024 Bolles Swim Camp – Registration Opens Dec 1st 2023

TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE – BOLLES SWIMMING

The Bolles School Sharks are very proud of its long TRADITION of EXCELLENCE since its inception in 1977. In its 45 years of existence, the Bolles School Sharks have proven itself as one of the premier teams in the history of United States Swimming by winning State, Southeastern, Regional, and National competitions as well as setting National Age Group. Junior National, National, International and World Records. The Bolles School Sharks program has developed individual and relay champions at every level of competitive swimming.

The Bolles Sharks has also made a significant impact on the National and International swimming scenes. The Bolles Sharks had its first national finalist in 1980. Since that time the Bolles Sharks swimmers have captured 23 individual national championships and 16 relay championships as well as 34 team championships, most recently in 2022!

TEAM BOARDING EXPERIENCE: May 28 – June 30, 2024

This month-long immersive camp gives the elite level high school athlete an opportunity to experience the full Bolles experience. Athlete will stay on the Bolles campus and participate in all Bolles team practices and training plans for the summer, along with a personal coach goalsetting session & guidance throughout the month, just like all other Bolles School Sharks swimmers. This camp will be limited to 22 boarding campers on a coach-approved option. Athletes will apply for consideration – applications will be available in December 2023.

Team Camp Cost: $6000 and $200 Registration Fee (total of $6200)

Arrival Day: Friday May 31 by 12PM noon, 3PM practice. Campers arriving by plane wtihout parents will be met by staff at airport.

Departure Day: Sunday June 30 checkout by 9AM (pickup by 12PM). Return flights booked to depart prior to 5PM.

Add On Programs: Up to 6 x 30 Minute Individual Sessions are available for an additional $50 each.

TRADITION TRAINING I: June 2-9 (7 Days, 7 Nights)

This traditional Bolles swim camp is for the intermediate to advanced 13 & Over swimmer looking for a training challenge and a learning experience. Swimmers will experience life at Bolles while being challenged in the pool and on land with two water practices (mostly LCM) and one on land training session per day. Classroom sessions and camp activities are included to highlight special topics and create memories that will last a lifetime. In the past campers have visited the Jacksonville beaches or downtown St Augustine. This camp is limited to 60 boarding campers only on a first come-first served basis.

Boarding Camp Cost: $1500 and $200 Registration Fee (total of $1700)

Arrival Day: Sunday June 2 check in between 4PM and 6PM, 7PM Practice (arrivals pickup beginning at 12PM).

Departure Day: Sunday June 9 checkout by 9AM (pickup by 12PM, return flights booked to depart prior to 5PM)

Add On Programs: Up to 2, 30 Minute Individual Sessions are available for an additional $50 each.

TRADITION TRAINING II: June 9-16 (7 Days, 7 Nights)

This traditional Bolles swim camp is for the intermediate to advanced 13 & Over swimmer looking for a training challenge and a learning experience. Swimmers will experience life at Bolles while being challenged in the pool and on land with two water practices (mostly LCM) and one on land training session per day. Classroom sessions and camp activities are included to highlight special topics and create memories that will last a lifetime. In the past campers have visited the Jacksonville beaches or downtown St Augustine. This camp is limited to 60 boarding campers only on a first come-first served basis.

Boarding Camp Cost: $1500 & $200 Registration Fee (total of $1700)

Arrival Day: Sunday June 9 check in between 4PM and 6PM, 7PM Practice (arrivals pickup beginning at 12PM)

Departure Day: Sunday June 16 checkout by 9AM, (pickup by 12PM, return flights booked to depart prior to 5PM)

Add On Programs: Up to 3 30 Minute Individual Sessions are available for an additional $50 each.

ELITE I & June Classic Swim Meet: June 16-24 (8 Days, 8 Nights)

A one-of-a-kind swim camp experience offering elite personal technical instruction, campers are assigned to a coach-led small group pod for the week. Pods are guided through a progression of technical training sessions with the last practice of each day being a team-wide challenge or race-oriented workout. In-water training will be SCY & LCM.

Swimmers will finish the camp competing in the Bolles June Classic swim meet Thursday through Sunday, a prelims-finals competition hosted annually with some of the best club teams in the nation. Training will be adapted to prepare for the competition alongside the Bolles team. Classroom sessions and camp activities are included to highlight special topics and create memories that will last a lifetime. This camp is limited to 60 boarding campers only on a first come-first served basis.

Boarding Camp Cost: $2300 & $200 Registration Fee (total of $2500)

Includes entry into the June Classic for up to 7 events.

Arrival Day: Sunday June 16 check in between 4PM and 6PM, 7PM Practice (arrivals pickup beginning at 12PM)

Departure Day: Monday June 24 checkout by 9AM, (pickup by 12PM, return flights booked to depart prior to 5PM)

Add On Programs: Up to 2, 30 Minute Individual Sessionsare available for an additional $50 each.

Camp fees include entry into the June Classic (requires a USA Swimming Registration)

ELITE II: June 24-June 30 (6 Days, 5 Nights)

A one-of-a-kind swim camp experience offering elite personal technical instruction, campers are assigned to a coach-led small group pod for the week. Pods are guided through a progression of technical training sessions with the last practice of each day being a team-wide challenge or race-oriented workout. In-water training will be SCY & LCM.

Classroom sessions and camp activities are included to highlight special topics and create memories that will last a lifetime. This camp is limited to 60 boarding campers only on a first come-first served basis.

Boarding Camp Cost: $2000 & $200 Registration Fee (total of $2200)

Arrival Day: Monday June 24 check in between 3PM and 6PM, 7PM Practice (arrivals pickup beginning at 12PM)

Departure Day: Sunday June 30 checkout by 9AM (pickup by 12PM, return flights booked to depart prior to 5PM)

Add On Programs: Up to 3 30 Minute Individual Sessions are available for an additional $50 each.

JUNIOR ELITE I: 12 & Under June 3-7 (Day Camp Only, 5 Days)

Junior Elite camp is for the novice (experienced) competitive swimmer aged 9-12 looking for comprehensive technical instruction and training. The camp offers a full day (8:30AM – 5PM) schedule allowing for two pool sessions and time spent in the classroom reviewing video of swimming technique. Campers will remain on campus and supervised by counselors between sessions and the camp price includes a hot lunch each day. Camp is limited to 30 campers with no overnight stay available. Campers MUST be aged 9 or older as of the first day of camp.

Day camp cost: $700 & $200 Registration Fee (Total of $900)

Campers drop off is as early as 8:15AM Monday – Friday

Camper pickup is between 4:45-5:00PM Monday – Friday

Camp cost includes lunch each day.

Add On Programs: Up to 2 30 Minute Individual Lessons are available for an additional $50 each.

JUNIOR ELITE II: 12 & Under June 10-14 (Day Camp Only, 5 Days)

Junior Elite camp is for the novice (experienced) competitive swimmer aged 9-12 looking for comprehensive technical instruction and training. The camp offers a full day (8:30AM – 5PM) schedule allowing for two pool sessions and time spent in the classroom reviewing video of swimming technique. Campers will remain on campus and supervised by counselors between sessions and the camp price includes a hot lunch each day. Camp is limited to 30 campers with no overnight stay available. Campers MUST be aged 9 or older as of the first day of camp.

Day camp cost: $700 & $200 Registration Fee (Total of $900)

Campers drop off is as early as 8:15AM Monday – Friday

Camper pickup is between 4:45-5:00PM Monday – Friday

Camp cost includes lunch each day.

Add On Programs: Up to 2 30 Minute Individual Lessons are available for an additional $50 each.

Questions? Contact us at [email protected]

VISIT OUR INSTAGRAM FOR PHOTOS AND MORE!

Swim Camp news is courtesy of the 2024 Bolles Swim Camp, a SwimSwam partner.