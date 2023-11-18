2023 Ohio State Invitational: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 OHIO STATE INVITATIONAL

November 16-18, 2023

McCorkle Aquatics Pavilion, Columbus, Ohio

Long Course Meters (50 meters) Prelims, Short Course Yards (25 yards) Finals

Prelims start at 9:30AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern

Participating teams: #12M/#4W Ohio State, #4M/#8W Indiana, #16M/#3W Louisville, #14M Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Ohio (diving), Cal (diving), Pitt (diving)

Live Streaming: Big Ten Network ($)

Meet Central

Meet Results

Saturday Prelims Heat Sheet

The final day of action at the Ohio State Invitational will see action in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and the mile. Today’s prelim session will be conducted in the long course pool before transitioning back to short course yards for the finals.

Defending 100 backstroke NCAA champion Brendan Burns will swim the 200 backstroke this morning. Burns, who typically swims the 200 fly on the final day of the competition, owns a LCM best time of 2:01.04. Tommy Janton of Notre Dame will be one to watch during today’s prelim session, as his best time of 1:56.94 earned him a spot in ‘A’ final at Nationals last summer.

Gabi Albiero, who took the 100 butterfly win last night in 50.83, enters the morning as the top seed in the 100 freestyle. She owns a best time of 54.35 in the LCM version of event from this past summer.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK (LCM) – PRELIMS

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:07.45

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 2:10.73

U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 2:13.59

MEN’S 200 BACK (LCM) – PRELIMS

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:55.40

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:57.13

U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 2:01.69

WOMEN’S 100 FREE (LCM) – PRELIMS

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 53.37

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 55.28

U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 55.79

MEN’S 100 FREE (LCM) – PRELIMS

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 47.54

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 48.48

U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 49.99

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST (LCM) – PRELIMS

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:21.59

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 2:26.04

U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 2:31.69

MEN’S 200 BREAST (LCM) – PRELIMS

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:07.98

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 2:10.12

U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 2:15.99

WOMEN’S 200 FLY (LCM) – PRELIMS

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:06.67

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 2:10.10

U.S. Olympic Trials Standard: 2:13.69

MEN’S 200 FLY (LCM) – PRELIMS