2023 Hawkeye Invite: Iowa Freshman Swalley Becomes #2 Hawkeye All-Time in 400 IM – 4:14.72

2023 HAWKEYE INVITE

November 30-December 2, 2023

University of Iowa Aquatic Center, Iowa City, IA

SCY (25 yards)

Live Results

TEAMS

Iowa

Nebraska

Rutgers

Iowa State

New Mexico State

Colorado State

Northern Iowa (diving only)

Coe College (diving only)

RESULTS

The 2nd day of the 2023 Hawkeye Invite is in the books. Day 2 of the meet featured the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. There was also the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay in finals, as well as 3-meter diving.

After rolling on day 1 of the meet, Iowa came out of the gates swinging once again, taking the first event of the finals session: the 200 medley relay. The Hawkeyes saw Kennedy Gilbertson (25.26), Olivia Swalley (27.75), Scarlet Martin (24.11), and Jenna Kerr (22.47) combine for a 1:39.59. Of note, that is the same quartet that won the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay on day 1 of the meet. Nebraska came in 2nd in the event with a 1:40.48, but was excellent in the middle of the race, seeing Jojo Randby split 27.28 on breast and Beatrix Tanko clock a 23.70 on fly.

After winning the 200 IM on the first day of the meet, Iowa freshman Olivia Swalley won the 400 IM on day 2. She swam a 4:14.72, holding off a ferocious late charge by Colorado State’s Erin Dawson, who swam a 4:15.35. While Swalley’s time was a little off her personal best of 4:13.75, her performance makes her the #2 Hawkeye all-time in the event. The Iowa Record stands at 4:12.34 and is held by Becky Stoughton from all the way back in 2012. She was out fast, splitting 56.50 on fly, which put her firmly in the lead.

Jenna Kerr, another Iowa Freshman, picked up a win in the 200 free, touching 1st in 1:49.04. It was an exceptionally tight race, as 6 swimmers were under 1:50. Of note, 3 of those 6 swimmers were Hawkeyes, which is notable because, as we’ll discuss later, Iowa didn’t win the 800 free relay. Nebraska’s Giulia Marchi was in the lead at the 150 mark but Kerr passed her on the final 50. Marchi came in 2nd with a 1:49.06, just 0.03 seconds behind Kerr.

Iowa also picked up a win in the 100 back, where another member of the 200 medley relay, Kennedy Gilbertson, swam a 54.13. Gilbertson was a touch faster in prelims, where she swam a 54.04, and was even faster leading off the 400 medley relay on Thursday, where she swam a 53.86.

Nebraska managed to snap Iowa’s relay win streak in the 800 free relay, despite Iowa having 3 of the top 6 finishers in the individual 200 free. Nebraska’s Genevieve Jorgenson (1:48.69), Caterina Bisiacchi (1:50.26), Alexa Kucera (1:50.15), and Giulia Marchi (1:49.59) combined for a 7:18.69. Meanwhile, Iowa came in 2nd with a 7:21.21. After winning the 200 free in 1:49.04 earlier in the session, Jenna Kerr led Iowa’s relay off in 1:51.17. Scarlet Martin and Sabina Kupcova, who went 1:49.31 and 1:49.44 individually earlier in the session, split 1:50.93 and 1:49.70 respectively on their legs. Olivia Swalley went a 1:49.41, which was a great swim for her, coming in under her flat-start personal best of 1:49.61.

The Huskers also picked up a win in the 100 breast, where Jojo Randby swam a 1:00.54, winning the race by well over half a second. She was out fast, splitting 28.28 on the opening 50, then came home in 32.26.

Rutgers earned their first win of the meet in the 100 fly, where Martyna Piesko swam a 53.11.

Iowa State won the diving event once again, seeing Lauren Kimball rack up a score of 325.30 to win 3-meter diving.

SCORES THROUGH DAY 2